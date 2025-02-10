McDonald's faced unexpected headwinds in its domestic market during the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a 1.4% decline in comparable U.S. sales - its steepest drop in nearly five years. The downturn was primarily attributed to an E.coli contamination incident in October, which temporarily halted Quarter Pounder sales across approximately 20% of the company's 14,000 U.S. locations. Despite these challenges, the fast-food giant's stock showed resilience, posting a modest 1.1% increase in pre-market trading. The company's global revenue edged up by 0.4%, surpassing analyst expectations who had predicted a decline. However, McDonald's fell short of market forecasts with an adjusted net profit of $2.04 billion and earnings per share of $2.83, below the anticipated $2.90.

International Market Performance

The company's international operations provided a silver lining, with comparable sales in developing markets rising by 4.1%, driven by strong performance in the Middle East and Japan. This international growth helped offset domestic challenges, though the quarterly revenue of $6.39 billion still missed analyst projections. The company's performance comes amid broader economic pressures, with particular attention focused on its ability to navigate inflationary pressures while maintaining market share.

