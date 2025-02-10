Instawork and LVK Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Warehouse Operations

Two leaders in the warehousing and logistics industry unite to ensure warehouses are prepared for peak customer demand

Instawork , the leading platform for connecting businesses with hourly workers, and LVK , a full-service 3PL partnering with and custom-built for brands that have complex fulfillment needs, announces today a strategic partnership. By integrating LVK's warehouse operations software with Instawork's network of skilled and vetted hourly workers, this partnership creates a powerful and efficient lever to scale warehouse operations across North America.

The warehouse industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, with the global warehouse and storage market expected to reach $627 billion by 2027. However, according to Instawork's State of Warehouse Labor report , 43% of businesses had to forego revenue as a result of insufficient staffing. As consumer demand continues to surge, the need for efficient and innovative warehouse solutions has never been more critical. This partnership between Instawork and LVK is a timely response to these industry dynamics, offering warehouse operators the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve.

"By joining forces with LVK, we are taking a significant step towards empowering warehouses with the tools and labor they need to thrive in today's fast-paced environment," said Alex Vinden, General Manager of Light Industrial for Instawork. "Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to warehouse operators, ensuring they can meet customer demands with precision and agility."

The Instawork and LVK collaboration harnesses the strengths of both companies to set a new benchmark for excellence in the warehouse industry. Together, warehouses are equipped with the labor and technology needed to excel in today's competitive landscape.

"LVK is excited to partner with Instawork to bring transformative solutions to the warehouse industry," said Maggie Barnett, CEO of LVK. "Our combined expertise will empower warehouse operators to enhance their operations, reduce costs, and improve service levels, ultimately driving success in a competitive landscape."

For more information about the partnership between Instawork and LVK, please visit: https://www.instawork.com/partnerships/lvk

Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 in 2022 and featured on Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was named a 2025 Best Place to Work by Builtin and was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation" and one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

LVK partners with brands like Momofuku, Yoto, and Whittard Tea for bespoke fulfillment and has 7 warehouses located across the U.S. and Canada. In 2024, LVK shipped over 4.6M orders, and during peak season alone, LVK received over 1.1M orders, shipped more than 1.2M packages, and averaged a 5.5-day delivery speed.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than seven million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About LVK

LVK is a female-led, full-service third-party logistics partner focused on solving complex fulfillment challenges for omnichannel brands. 51% of LVK's workforce and 41% of its management is female, and with a network of 7 warehouses in the U.S. and Canada, LVK specializes in supporting those with the most complex fulfillment needs worldwide. Offerings include DTC pick-and-pack fulfillment, FBM, B2B fulfillment, and special projects, including kitting, returns management, and more. LVK is a subsidiary of ShipHero, a U.S.-based leading provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) software for e-commerce brands and 3PLs. Learn more at LVK.com .

