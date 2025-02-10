San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - In a time of unprecedented economic and geopolitical uncertainty, businesses are seeking ways to advance their sustainability commitments without compromising profitability. A timely webinar, hosted by Reuters Events, will bring together senior sustainability executives to discuss how companies can navigate this complex landscape and emerge as both sustainable and successful.

The webinar, titled "Balancing decarbonization projects alongside competing business priorities," will take place on February 12th at 12pm EST/9am PST. Attendees will hear from:

Gwyneth Rampton, VP Sustainability, Compass Group

Erin Augustine, Co-lead Global Sustainability and VP Sustainability Operations and Supply Chain, Oatly

Laura Sweitzer, Director of Sustainability and Strategic Sourcing, TCHO

Key discussion points will include:

Maintaining net zero momentum and investments in turbulent times.

Integrating sustainability into core business goals and creating compelling business cases.

Identifying innovation and business opportunities within decarbonization strategies.

Communicating the value and importance of decarbonization to internal and external stakeholders.

"This webinar will offer practical guidance from sustainability leaders who are successfully navigating this new reality, proving that profitability and responsibility can go hand-in-hand."

The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. A recording will be available for those who cannot attend live.

To register and learn more, visit: https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/balancing-decarbonization-projects?&utm_source=Newsfile%20Press%20release

