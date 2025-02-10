KYRO Announces SaaS Partnership With LS Power Grid to Enhance Field Inspection and Achieve Cost Efficiency

KYRO , a pioneering SaaS platform specializing in digital form and workflow solutions for construction management, vegetation management, utility management, and field services, announces its successful partnership with LS Power Grid , a national electric transmission system developer, owner and operator. LS Power Grid is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LS Power , a leading development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector.

KYRO has onboarded LS Power Grid's transmission utilities to streamline field inspection processes. With KYRO's automation, LS Power Grid has minimized manual rework, eliminated delays, and significantly improved operational efficiency while achieving cost savings.

"KYRO's digital forms and workflows have transformed how we manage vegetation and asset inspections in the field," said Greg Smith, Senior Manager of Vegetation Management, LS Power Grid. "We've streamlined multiple steps into one, enabling us to make crucial decisions on-site without returning to the office. Everything is at our fingertips, allowing real-time analysis, immediate supervisor input, enhanced safety, improved efficiency, and measurable cost savings."

KYRO's solution provides real-time visibility into all task statuses, enabling LS Power Grid teams to quickly identify critical areas and prioritize urgent maintenance needs. By automating transitions between aerial and ground inspections, treatment phases, and quality checks, LS Power Grid has transformed a traditionally complex, multi-step process into an agile, one-step workflow.

In addition to efficiency gains, KYRO's platform centralizes all inspection records, making documentation seamless and reducing the burden of scattered paperwork during audits. Integrated safety workflows further ensure compliance with LS Power Grid's safety protocols, supporting daily operations without disrupting productivity.

About KYRO

KYRO is at the forefront of digital transformation, delivering state-of-the-art digital forms and workflow solutions that streamline complex processes for field, office teams, and decision-makers in construction management, vegetation management, utility management, and field services. KYRO's technology accelerates time to decision and enhances operational efficiency resulting in significant cost savings by empowering users with mobile-friendly, real-time data access. Learn more at https://kyro.ai .

About LS Power

Founded in 1990, LS Power is a premier development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, with leading platforms across generation, transmission and energy transition solutions. Since its inception, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 50,000 megawatts of competitive power generation. Learn more at lspower.com .

About LS Power Grid

As a national independent transmission provider, LS Power Grid develops, builds, owns, and operates high-voltage electric transmission systems and delivers robust, innovative solutions to create a stronger and more reliable U.S. power grid. Our infrastructure helps transmit electricity safely and cost-effectively across the United States, where our transmission facilities are located in five regional transmission organizations (RTOs) / independent system operators (ISOs) and in other regions, helping to meet the energy planning needs for an electric system spanning 28 states and serving 185+ million people. Learn more at lspowergrid.com .

