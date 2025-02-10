ETQ, LLC: ETQ Reaches Significant Milestones in Final Quarter of 2024, Reinforces its Leadership in Advanced Quality Management Systems for Manufacturers

Key Milestones Include Launch of ETQ Reliance Predictive Analytics Solution, Expanding Client Base, Annual Customer Conference and Innovation Awards

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, achieved significant milestones in the fourth quarter of 2024 which secured its position as a global leader in quality management systems (QMS) and brought the benefits of its ETQ Reliance® QMS to an ever-expanding base of customers across multiple industries around the world.

Milestones for the quarter include the launch of the ETQ Reliance Predictive Quality Analytics solution; new customers across key industry sectors; a highly successful ETQ Reliance user conference; and its annual Innovations Awards program.

"A major highlight of the final quarter of 2024 was our launch of the ETQ Reliance Predictive Quality Analytics Solution and our partnership with Acerta which enables us to deliver actionable AI-driven analytics to our customers," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. "As we enter 2025, we remain faithful to our mission to exceed customer expectations and advance the quality landscape to achieve optimal quality through data-driven innovation and automated quality management."

Launching AI-Driven Predictive Quality Analytics Solution

In October 2024, ETQ launched the ETQ Reliance® Predictive Quality Analytics solution, bringing a new level of AI-driven analytics to its ETQ quality management system (QMS). The AI-based solution enables automated early detection and proactive resolution to prevent manufacturing quality problems, limit production variation, speed decision making, deliver prescriptive solutions to supply chain issues and boost overall quality.

ETQ's Predictive Quality Analytics solution is built upon technology from partner, Acerta Analytics, developer of Acerta LinePulse, an AI and machine learning-based solution. The solution can be integrated with ETQ Reliance. The partnership has allowed ETQ and Acerta customers to benefit from a predictive, closed-loop quality system that marries real-time data analysis with advanced quality workflows.

Growing the ETQ Reliance Customer Base

In the fourth quarter of 2024, ETQ added quality leaders in heavy industry, general manufacturing, food & beverage, electronics, life sciences, aerospace and other key markets around the world to its roster of ETQ Reliance customers. A sampling of new customers included Bray International, Bleistahl North America, CoreWeave, Cretex Medical, Ennnoconn, Gaylord Chemical, Koch Ag & Energy Solutions, NWI Precision, Signia and others. The quarter also saw a significant number of existing customers expand their use of ETQ Reliance to scale to new geographies and facilities, accommodate mergers and spinoffs and integrate additional QMS and health/safety applications, such as the ETQ Reliance Connected Worker solution, Life Science application packages or Supplier Quality app. Some of these customers included Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Dart Container, Ecolab, Fu Yu, G&W Electric, Howmet Aerospace, J.M. Smucker Co., Keurig Dr Pepper, Kinetsu World Express, Tetra Pak and many others.

Hosting the Annual User Conference

In October 2024, ETQ brought together its customers from around the world to Dallas, Texas for the 2024 ETQ Reliance Customer Conference to share interesting use cases and lessons learned, preview ETQ Reliance upcoming features and capabilities and hear from Hexagon and ETQ's thought leaders on the future of quality.

Leading brands like Hitachi Energy, Kimberly-Clark, Organon, Integer and Rochester Electronics were featured throughout several customer panels during the event, speaking about how they leverage ETQ Reliance to overcome workforce challenges like decreasing the cost of poor quality, achieving compliance at scale, improving supplier quality, connecting their frontline workers and driving operational success through strong, scalable quality processes.

Recognizing Quality Champions Through Innovation Awards Program

As part of its user conference, ETQ conducted its annual recognition of quality champions, naming a winner and finalists for its peer-reviewed ETQ Innovation Excellence Awards. ETQ customer, RR Donnelley, a provider of packaging, print and supply chain solutions, was selected for the winning project, for its ability to improve environmental health & safety (EHS) performance and reduce the quality of emissions through its use of ETQ Reliance. Finalists included General Motors and Organon, a global healthcare company.

The awards program spotlights customer ingenuity in using the ETQ Reliance® quality management system (QMS) in creative and innovative ways to address some of the most pressing challenges in manufacturing quality management today.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety, and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software, and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB

Media Contacts:

Chris Nahil

ETQ

[email protected]

617-529-6126

Linda Pendergast-Savage

[email protected]

508-224-7905



SOURCE ETQ, LLC