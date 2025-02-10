Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Elizabeth Gamble, President, GLOBE Series and her team, joined Eliza Riego, Managing Director, Product Innovation and ESG Strategy, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate GLOBExCHANGE 2025, The Future is Regenerative. Starting on February 11th in Toronto, hundreds of North America's foremost climate and sustainability leaders will gather to learn and connect while moving the dial on the global clean economy.





GLOBE Series, a certified B Corp, has over 30 years bringing together the leaders and changemakers from business, government, and civil society to share knowledge, leverage opportunities, and accelerate the clean economy. Their vast networks and convening power enable them to connect the thought leaders, cleantech innovators, NGOs, financiers, and senior policymakers required to hasten collaborative climate action. Their biennial events, GLOBE Forum in Vancouver and GLOBExCHANGE in Toronto, drive positive impacts for our economy, for our planet, and for humanity.

GLOBE Series is part of Profoundry, a collective of like-minded sustainability and climate experts who help organizations create value and have a positive impact on society.

