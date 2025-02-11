BP experienced a significant downturn in its fourth-quarter 2024 performance, with adjusted net earnings falling to $1.19 billion, marking a 61% decrease from the previous year. This decline, attributed largely to weaker refining margins, fell considerably short of market expectations. The company's operational cash flow for the full year 2024 also decreased to $27.3 billion, down from $32 billion in the prior year. Despite these challenges, BP's stock witnessed a remarkable 7.4% surge on the London Stock Exchange, driven by reports of a significant hedge fund building a substantial position in the company.

Strategic Changes and Shareholder Returns

In response to the challenging environment, BP is maintaining its commitment to shareholder value through a newly announced $1.75 billion share buyback program and a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share. The company plans to unveil a comprehensive strategic review at its upcoming Capital Markets Day on February 26, focusing on portfolio optimization and enhanced returns. BP has already achieved cost savings of $800 million and established new strategic partnerships, including ventures in offshore wind power, as part of its ongoing transformation efforts.

