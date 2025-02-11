Andersen Global continues to build its legal platform Latin America presence through Collaboration Agreements with MBP Partners and Schmukler IP, two law firms based in Buenos Aires.

MBP Partners, founded in 2016 by Ignacio Meggiolaro and Victoria Bengochea, is recognized by Chambers, The Legal 500, and IFLR 1000 as a leading legal provider in Latin America. The firm advises local and international clients across the compliance and corporate governance sector, specializing in corporate and M&A law, banking and capital markets, mining and natural resources, compliance and anti-corruption, tax law and foreign trade, fintech, anti-money laundering, energy and hydrocarbons, governance law, and infrastructure.

Founded in 1947, Schmukler IP operates with an experienced team of industrial property and legal professionals. The firm offers comprehensive intellectual property services, including patents, trademarks, service marks, models and designs, copyright, software protection, and domain name advisory, providing proactive solutions to safeguard clients' assets.

"We see incredible synergistic opportunities with these groups supporting both early-stage companies and those ripe for transactions," said Juan Astibia, Head of Legal at Andersen in Argentina. "Their deep expertise in IP, M&A, FinTech, and Mining are highly complementary to our existing legal capabilities and the needs of our clients now and in the future."

Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, "These collaborations mark our continued commitment to building a leading multidisciplinary practice in Latin America. Both firms' expertise in addressing complex legal and regulatory issues enhances our ability to deliver robust solutions that align seamlessly with our values and strategic goals in this key market."

Following the announcement about expansion in Cordoba last month, Andersen's multidisciplinary practice in Argentina now includes tax, legal, and valuation in the two largest markets in the country.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

