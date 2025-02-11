With a focus on AI-driven strategy and strengthening revenue-generating functions, Lee Aho will lead Perform[cb]'s next phase of new business growth as CRO.

Perform[cb], the only performance-based user acquisition solution that complements brands' existing channels to unlock new opportunities for scale, is proud to announce the promotion of Lee Aho to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Lee will oversee all revenue-generating functions, driving continued new business growth and aligning Perform[cb]'s strategic vision with client success.

Lee Aho, Chief Revenue Officer

Perform[cb] Announces Lee Aho as Chief Revenue Officer, Leading Revenue Expansion and New Client Growth

Contributing to Perform[cb]'s success for more than 16 years, Lee's journey has been one of evolving growth and continuous leadership. Starting as an Advertising Account Executive, he advanced through roles including Senior Advertising Account Executive, Market Leader, Advertising Director, and Executive Vice President of Marketers-now stepping into his newest role as Chief Revenue Officer.

Lee has been a driving force in transforming Perform[cb]'s Outcome Engine into a trusted partner for global enterprise brands, ensuring that the company delivers scalable, outcome-based customer acquisition. By spearheading the development of advanced Ideal Customer Profiles (ICPs), refining targeted outreach messaging, and optimizing internal onboarding processes, Lee has helped Perform[cb] become more laser-focused than ever-enhancing client satisfaction and accelerating time-to-value for its clients.

"Lee has been instrumental in shaping Perform[cb]'s Outcome Engine into the powerhouse it is today, with an exceptional ability to craft messaging that resonates, develop winning strategies, and build meaningful relationships with clients and partners. What truly sets Lee apart is his forward-thinking mindset. He doesn't just focus on today's wins-he's always building for long-term success. As CRO, he will not only lead the Outcome Engine sales but also drive the company's broader revenue strategy, ensuring continued scale in a sustainable and impactful way." - Erin Cigich, CEO

During his tenure as EVP of Marketers, he played a key role in driving significant business growth and forging strategic partnerships. In 2024 alone, his team drove a 155% increase in new business growth, securing partnerships with industry-leading brands across multiple acquisition channels-mobile app, web, and pay-per-call-while expanding key verticals including personal finance, insurance, lifestyle, entertainment, and shopping.

"Lee's ability to turn strategy into action has been a key driver of the Outcome Engine's success. As CRO, Lee and I will collaborate even more closely to scale the business, enhance revenue-driving initiatives, and unlock new growth opportunities. I'm excited for this next chapter and the impact he'll continue to make across the organization." - Brad Dobbins, COO

This promotion reflects Perform[cb]'s dedication to continuous innovation and leadership-driving new business growth, strengthening industry partnerships, and enhancing client retention.

"Taking on the Chief Revenue Officer role at Perform[cb] is an honor, and I look forward to accelerating the growth and innovation that drive our success. I'm excited to continue working alongside our incredible team, advancing our relentless pursuit of innovation while delivering industry-leading user acquisition strategies and client results. Fueled by industry expertise, cutting-edge AI technology, and an unwavering commitment to performance, I'm grateful for the opportunity to help lead Perform[cb] as we expand our impact and drive future growth." - Lee Aho, CRO

About Perform[cb]

Perform[cb] is the only performance-based user acquisition solution designed to complement your existing agencies and partnerships, while unlocking additional opportunities for scale-offering a risk-free way to grow and optimize ad spend without compromising quality.

Powered by patented AI, deep data insights, and industry-leading expertise, the Perform[cb] Outcome Engine uncovers untapped incremental traffic, ensuring every dollar spent drives real, measurable results. No more guesswork-just a proven, outcome-driven approach tailored to exceed your goals and maximize ROI.

Since 2002, Perform[cb] has achieved exponential organic growth, strategically acquiring companies that enhance its suite of performance-based solutions for marketers, agencies, and publisher partners-further solidifying its position as the industry leader in outcome-based marketing.

For more information, visit performcb.com

