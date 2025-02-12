Commerzbank is poised to unveil a comprehensive restructuring plan that includes cutting up to 4,000 jobs, representing nearly 10% of its current workforce of 42,000 employees. The strategic overhaul, scheduled for presentation at tomorrow's Capital Markets Day, aims to boost the bank's return on equity from the current 9.2% to an ambitious 12.3% by 2027. This transformation comes as the Frankfurt-based financial institution seeks to demonstrate its strength as an independent entity, particularly in light of recent market developments that have seen its stock trading near its 52-week high of €19.10, marking an impressive 81% increase from its yearly low.

Unicredit's Growing Influence

The restructuring initiative emerges against the backdrop of mounting pressure from Italian banking giant Unicredit, which has accumulated a significant 28% stake in Commerzbank. While market speculation regarding a potential takeover persists, industry analysts don't anticipate a formal acquisition offer before the fourth quarter of 2025. The dynamics between the two institutions are particularly noteworthy given their respective market capitalizations, with Commerzbank valued at approximately €22 billion compared to Unicredit's €73 billion valuation.

Ad

Fresh Commerzbank information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Commerzbank analysis...