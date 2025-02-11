MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2024.

" Confluent closed the year with a strong Q4, highlighted by beating all guided metrics and achieving 38% year-over-year Confluent Cloud revenue growth," said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. " Our momentum reflects the increasing importance of a complete data streaming platform to power mission-critical and real-time AI applications. The significant partnerships and product innovations we unleashed over the past year have put us in a great position to advance our category lead in 2025."

" Confluent has become a major data platform for the enterprise, with thousands of customers relying on our data streaming platform to win in the era of cloud, data, and AI," said Rohan Sivaram, CFO, Confluent. " This has enabled an important combination of growth, scale, and double-digit expansion for both operating and free cash flow margins in 2024. Building on this momentum, we are well-positioned to achieve our growth and profitability targets for 2025."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (In millions, except per share data and percentages) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Subscription Revenue $250.6 $202.8 24% Total Revenue $261.2 $213.2 23% GAAP Operating Loss $(105.8) $(84.7) $(21.1) Non-GAAP Operating Income $13.6 $11.2 $2.4 GAAP Operating Margin (40.5%) (39.7%) (0.8) pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 5.2% 5.3% (0.1) pts GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.27) $(0.30) $0.03 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.09 $0.09 $0.00 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $35.2 $12.2 $23.0 Free Cash Flow $29.1 $6.8 $22.3 Free Cash Flow Margin 11.1% 3.2% 7.9 pts

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights (In millions, except per share data and percentages) FY 2024 FY 2023 Y/Y Change Subscription Revenue $922.1 $729.1 26% Total Revenue $963.6 $777.0 24% GAAP Operating Loss $(419.1) $(478.8) $59.7 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $27.5 $(57.3) $84.8 GAAP Operating Margin (43.5%) (61.6%) 18.1 pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.9% (7.4%) 10.3 pts GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(1.07) $(1.47) $0.40 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.29 $0.04 $0.25 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $33.5 $(103.7) $137.2 Free Cash Flow $9.5 $(124.3) $133.8 Free Cash Flow Margin 1.0% (16.0%) 17.0 pts

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter and fiscal year 2025, Confluent expects:

Q1 2025 Outlook FY 2025 Outlook Subscription Revenue $253-$254 million $1.117-$1.121 billion Non-GAAP Operating Margin ~3% ~6% Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.06-$0.07 ~$0.35

A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted free cash flow margin and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity and low visibility. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation-related charges, which include stock-based compensation expenses, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software, are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

Confluent will host a video webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results as well as its financial outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Open to the public, investors may access the webcast, earnings press release, supplemental financial information, and investor presentation on Confluent's investor relations website at investors.confluent.io before the commencement of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent's investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Confluent uses its investor relations website and may use its X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding (i) our financial outlook, including expected subscription revenue, Confluent Cloud revenue, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow margin, non-GAAP net income per share, revenue mix, including Confluent Cloud subscription revenue mix, revenue run rates, Confluent Cloud and data streaming platform growth, adoption and traction, operating margins and margin improvements, targeted or anticipated gross and operating margin levels, earnings per share levels and improvements, in-product optimizations of Confluent Cloud, continued business momentum, and expected revenue and consumption growth rate and efficient growth, (ii) our market and category leadership position, (iii) our expected investments in research and development and go-to-market functions and anticipated effectiveness and timing of product and pricing innovations, features and functionalities, (iv) our ability to drive efficient growth and rate and pace of investments, including expected resource and capital allocation, (v) our expectations and trends relating to growth of our Data Streaming Platform products, including Confluent Cloud, (vi) rates of Confluent Cloud consumption and demand for and retention of data streaming platforms like Confluent, (vii) our expectations regarding subscription revenue seasonality, (viii) customer growth, retention and engagement, (ix) ability for Confluent Cloud to provide cost savings for users and customers, including lower total cost of ownership, and drive greater monetization of the open source Kafka user base as a result, and our ability to drive return-on-investment-based expansions for our customers, (x) increased adoption of our offerings and fully managed solutions for data streaming in general, including from customers building generative AI applications, (xi) dependence of businesses on data in motion, (xii) growth in and growth rate of revenue, customers, dollar-based net retention rate, and gross retention rate, (xiii) our ability to increase engagement of customers for Confluent and expand customer cohorts, (xiv) our market opportunity and our ability to capture our market opportunity, (xv) the anticipated benefits and overall effectiveness of our transition to a consumption-oriented sales model, (xvi) our go-to-market strategy, (xvii) our product differentiation and market acceptance of our products, (xviii) our strategy and expected results and market acceptance for our Flink offering, Tableflow, and our other Data Streaming Platform offerings, (xix) our expectations for market acceptance, direction and growth of stream processing, its potential to accelerate adoption of our platform and growth of our business, and our ability and positioning to capture this market, (xx) our expectations of meeting near-term and mid-term financial targets, (xxi) our expectations regarding the generative AI landscape and our offerings, (xxii) our expectations of relevance of certain key financial and operating metrics, (xxiii) our ability to drive long-term growth, (xxiv) our expectations regarding the impact of the WarpStream acquisition, (xxv) our expectations regarding our strategic partnerships and alliances, and (xxvi) our overall future prospects. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "seek," "plan," "project," "target," "looking ahead," "look to," "move into," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history, including in uncertain macroeconomic environments, (ii) our ability to sustain and manage our rapid growth, (iii) our ability to increase consumption of our offerings, including by existing customers and through the acquisition of new customers, including by addressing customer consumption preferences, successfully adding new features and functionality to our offerings, and partnering with our customers to help them realize increased value in Confluent in an efficient and sustainable manner, (iv) our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy and initiatives, (v) our ability to attract new customers and successfully ramp their consumption of our offerings, as well as retain and sell additional features and services to our existing customers, (vi) uncertain macroeconomic conditions, including high inflation, high interest rates, bank failures, supply chain challenges, geopolitical events, recessionary risks, and exchange rate fluctuations, which have resulted and may continue to result in reduced consumption of Confluent Cloud, volatility in consumption, including due to customer focus on cloud cost controls and increased efficiency, customer pullback in information technology spending, lengthening of sales cycles, reduced contract sizes, generally increased scrutiny on IT spending from existing and potential customers, or customer preference for open source alternatives, as well as the potential need for cost efficiency measures, (vii) our ability to achieve profitability and improve margins annually, by our expected timelines or at all, (viii) the estimated addressable market opportunity for our Data Streaming Platform, including our Flink offering and stream processing, and our ability to capture our share of that market opportunity, (ix) our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, (x) our ability to attract, ramp, and retain highly qualified personnel, and the impacts of attrition and related challenges, (xi) breaches in our security measures, intentional or accidental cybersecurity incidents or unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers' or other users' personal data, (xii) our reliance on third-party cloud-based infrastructure to host Confluent Cloud, (xiii) public sector budgetary cycles and funding reductions or delays, (xiv) our ability to accurately forecast our future performance, business and growth, and (xv) general market, political, economic, and business conditions. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Confluent's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Confluent assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Further, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. The utility of free cash flow is limited as such measure does not reflect our future contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP measures, adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation-related charges which include stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software; amortization of acquired intangibles; acquisition-related expenses; restructuring and other related charges; amortization of debt issuance costs; and income tax effects associated with these adjustments as well as the non-recurring income tax expense or benefit associated with acquisitions. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of revenue, respectively. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and capital expenditures and free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the performance of core operations and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business.

Definition

Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue ("ARR") represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in ARR as of period end. We define ARR as (1) with respect to Confluent Platform customers, the amount of revenue to which our customers are contractually committed over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions, and (2) with respect to Confluent Cloud and WarpStream customers, the amount of revenue that we expect to recognize from such customers over the following 12 months, calculated by annualizing actual consumption of Confluent Cloud and WarpStream in the last three months of the applicable period, assuming no increases or reductions in usage rate. Services arrangements are excluded from the calculation of ARR. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat all affiliated entities with the same parent organization as a single customer and include pay-as-you-go customers. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion - designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Confluent, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 385,980 $ 349,761 Marketable securities 1,524,583 1,551,009 Accounts receivable, net 314,306 229,962 Deferred contract acquisition costs 47,271 43,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,179 76,986 Total current assets 2,351,319 2,251,655 Property and equipment, net 78,680 54,012 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,818 10,061 Goodwill 164,406 51,998 Intangible assets, net 7,924 3,492 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 71,468 75,815 Other assets, non-current 12,296 13,776 Total assets $ 2,694,911 $ 2,460,809 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,531 $ 6,714 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 194,250 141,847 Operating lease liabilities 8,694 7,890 Deferred revenue 364,604 330,570 Total current liabilities 575,079 487,021 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,138 17,391 Deferred revenue, non-current 44,597 22,436 Convertible senior notes, net 1,092,149 1,088,313 Other liabilities, non-current 12,722 35,233 Total liabilities 1,733,685 1,650,394 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Class A common stock 2 2 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,953,080 2,453,293 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,641 ) 1,270 Accumulated deficit (1,989,216 ) (1,644,151 ) Total stockholders' equity 961,226 810,415 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,694,911 $ 2,460,809

Confluent, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Subscription $ 250,636 $ 202,787 $ 922,091 $ 729,112 Services 10,584 10,397 41,551 47,840 Total revenue 261,220 213,184 963,642 776,952 Cost of revenue: Subscription(1) 55,220 44,807 208,600 176,004 Services(1) 12,345 12,250 48,870 53,666 Total cost of revenue 67,565 57,057 257,470 229,670 Gross profit 193,655 156,127 706,172 547,282 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 114,886 86,948 421,237 348,752 Sales and marketing(1) 145,194 119,911 547,379 504,929 General and administrative(1) 39,359 33,948 156,703 137,520 Restructuring and other related charges - - - 34,854 Total operating expenses 299,439 240,807 1,125,319 1,026,055 Operating loss (105,784 ) (84,680 ) (419,147 ) (478,773 ) Other income, net 19,288 21,775 84,486 72,099 Loss before income taxes (86,496 ) (62,905 ) (334,661 ) (406,674 ) Provision for income taxes 1,558 31,191 10,404 36,072 Net loss $ (88,054 ) $ (94,096 ) $ (345,065 ) $ (442,746 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (1.47 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 329,406,849 309,101,119 321,863,416 300,727,487

(1) Includes stock-based compensation-related charges* as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue - subscription $ 9,242 $ 6,309 $ 35,438 $ 26,487 Cost of revenue - services 2,384 2,623 9,781 11,488 Research and development 45,938 36,972 171,487 143,846 Sales and marketing 35,178 31,406 139,929 128,448 General and administrative 14,837 12,857 60,466 50,595 Total stock-based compensation-related charges $ 107,579 $ 90,167 $ 417,101 $ 360,864

* Represents stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software. We began excluding amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software from our non-GAAP measures starting with the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The amounts of amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software were immaterial in both current and prior periods.

Confluent, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (88,054 ) $ (94,096 ) $ (345,065 ) $ (442,746 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,234 3,923 22,089 13,910 Net accretion of discounts on marketable securities (8,205 ) (11,484 ) (37,766 ) (42,505 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 966 963 3,836 3,813 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 14,213 12,428 54,258 45,888 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,172 874 3,966 3,992 Lease abandonment charges - - - 15,667 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 102,924 88,871 395,660 349,833 Deferred income taxes 46 1,864 277 1,889 Other 1,675 (756 ) 3,370 2,358 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (36,327 ) (47,453 ) (86,562 ) (53,593 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (15,974 ) (21,781 ) (53,246 ) (61,354 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,205 3,438 844 (10,387 ) Accounts payable (8,159 ) 4,756 127 (14,452 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,861 43,368 25,639 61,333 Operating lease liabilities (4,191 ) (1,917 ) (10,140 ) (7,479 ) Deferred revenue 34,825 29,237 56,173 30,176 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 35,211 12,235 33,460 (103,657 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capitalization of internal-use software costs (5,420 ) (4,299 ) (21,404 ) (17,845 ) Purchases of marketable securities (367,357 ) (351,105 ) (1,539,716 ) (1,586,693 ) Sales of marketable securities 2,567 - 15,311 - Maturities of marketable securities 381,127 374,612 1,591,164 1,578,323 Purchases of investments in privately-held companies - - (2,250 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (669 ) (1,116 ) (2,567 ) (2,834 ) Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired - (10,000 ) (115,516 ) (55,802 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,248 8,092 (74,978 ) (84,851 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of vested options 19,504 10,974 55,836 73,919 Repurchases of unvested common stock - - - (255 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan - - 23,970 28,708 Net cash provided by financing activities 19,504 10,974 79,806 102,372 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,589 ) 1,417 (2,069 ) 116 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 63,374 32,718 36,219 (86,020 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 322,606 317,043 349,761 435,781 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 385,980 $ 349,761 $ 385,980 $ 349,761

Confluent, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit: Total gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 193,655 $ 156,127 $ 706,172 $ 547,282 Total gross margin on a GAAP basis 74.1 % 73.2 % 73.3 % 70.4 % Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges 11,626 8,932 45,219 37,975 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 780 195 2,368 564 Non-GAAP total gross profit $ 206,061 $ 165,254 $ 753,759 $ 585,821 Non-GAAP total gross margin 78.9 % 77.5 % 78.2 % 75.4 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 114,886 $ 86,948 $ 421,237 $ 348,752 Research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis 44.0 % 40.8 % 43.7 % 44.9 % Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges 45,938 36,972 171,487 143,846 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 10,046 3,841 24,750 19,203 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 58,902 $ 46,135 $ 225,000 $ 185,703 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 22.5 % 21.6 % 23.3 % 23.9 % Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 145,194 $ 119,911 $ 547,379 $ 504,929 Sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis 55.6 % 56.2 % 56.8 % 65.0 % Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges 35,178 31,406 139,929 128,448 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 717 1,076 717 4,304 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 109,299 $ 87,429 $ 406,733 $ 372,177 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 41.8 % 41.0 % 42.2 % 47.9 % General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 39,359 $ 33,948 $ 156,703 $ 137,520 General and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis 15.1 % 15.9 % 16.3 % 17.7 % Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges 14,837 12,857 60,466 50,595 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 302 650 1,702 1,640 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 24,220 $ 20,441 $ 94,535 $ 85,285 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 9.3 % 9.6 % 9.8 % 11.0 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income (loss): Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (105,784 ) $ (84,680 ) $ (419,147 ) $ (478,773 ) GAAP operating margin (40.5 %) (39.7 %) (43.5 %) (61.6 %) Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges 107,579 90,167 417,101 360,864 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 780 195 2,368 564 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 11,065 5,567 27,169 25,147 Add: Restructuring and other related charges - - - 34,854 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 13,640 $ 11,249 $ 27,491 ($ 57,344 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 5.2 % 5.3 % 2.9 % (7.4 %) Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (88,054 ) $ (94,096 ) $ (345,065 ) $ (442,746 ) Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges 107,579 90,167 417,101 360,864 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 780 195 2,368 564 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 11,065 5,567 27,169 25,147 Add: Restructuring and other related charges - - - 34,854 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 966 963 3,836 3,813 Add: Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (1,272 ) 29,373 (3,236 ) 30,570 Non-GAAP net income $ 31,064 $ 32,169 $ 102,173 $ 13,066 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.04 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.04 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic 329,406,849 309,101,119 321,863,416 300,727,487 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 362,149,550 342,370,878 355,067,359 339,567,823

(1) Income tax effects and adjustments for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023 primarily consist of income tax expense related to an intra-group transfer of acquired intellectual property.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 35,211 $ 12,235 $ 33,460 $ (103,657 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (5,420 ) (4,299 ) (21,404 ) (17,845 ) Capital expenditures (669 ) (1,116 ) (2,567 ) (2,834 ) Free cash flow $ 29,122 $ 6,820 $ 9,489 $ (124,336 ) Free cash flow margin 11.1 % 3.2 % 1.0 % (16.0 %) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 10,248 $ 8,092 $ (74,978 ) $ (84,851 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 19,504 $ 10,974 $ 79,806 $ 102,372

