pafin Inc.: Japan's Leading Crypto Tax Service, cryptact, Now Available in Canada - Trusted Reports from US$22.50

As Japan's top crypto tax service, trusted by more than 150,000 users since 2017, cryptact is now available in Canada - offering reliable tax reports at a campaign price of US$22.50. Founded by former Goldman Sachs executives, cryptact brings institutional-grade expertise to simplify cryptocurrency tax filing with accuracy and efficiency.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- pafin Inc. (Co-CEOs Amin Azmoudeh and Gaku Saito), the provider of cryptact, a leading cryptocurrency calculation service for tax filing, today announced its official launch in Canada. Founded by former Goldman Sachs executives with extensive experience in finance and investment, cryptact leverages institutional-level expertise to deliver accurate and efficient crypto tax solutions.

To mark this milestone, cryptact is offering a 50% discount on paid plans until April 30, 2025.

Key Features of cryptact

Japan's leading crypto tax service : since 2017, cryptact has been the most trusted crypto tax service in Japan, serving more than 150,000 users. Developed by a multicultural startup based in Tokyo, it is built by a team of experts in finance, technology, and blockchain.

: since 2017, cryptact has been the most trusted crypto tax service in Japan, serving more than 150,000 users. Developed by a multicultural startup based in Tokyo, it is built by a team of experts in finance, technology, and blockchain. Wide support for exchanges and coins : cryptact supports 24,000+ cryptocurrencies across 137 exchanges and blockchains, offering one of the broadest coverages among crypto tax service providers.

: cryptact supports 24,000+ cryptocurrencies across 137 exchanges and blockchains, offering one of the broadest coverages among crypto tax service providers. Comprehensive free access: users can start calculating capital gains, losses and income for exchanges, DeFi, and NFTs, and import up to 100,000 transactions per year - all for free.

users can start calculating capital gains, losses and income for exchanges, DeFi, and NFTs, and import up to 100,000 transactions per year - all for free. The most affordable tax reports : with a 50% discount, "Basic" plan, normally priced at US$45, is now available for just US$22.50 - offering one of the best values among crypto tax service providers.

: with a 50% discount, "Basic" plan, normally priced at US$45, is now available for just US$22.50 - offering one of the best values among crypto tax service providers. All past tax years covered: by purchasing an annual subscription, users can calculate profit and loss for any year, making it an accessible option for those filing a tax return for the first time.

by purchasing an annual subscription, users can calculate profit and loss for any year, making it an accessible option for those filing a tax return for the first time. Accurate and reliable calculations: developed in collaboration with MetaCounts, a Canadian crypto tax expert, cryptact provides precise calculations for a wide range of transaction types.

developed in collaboration with MetaCounts, a Canadian crypto tax expert, cryptact provides precise calculations for a wide range of transaction types. Automatic identification of DeFi and NFT transaction types: users can simply input a wallet address, and cryptact will automatically import all transaction history and identify transaction types, significantly reducing manual work.

users can simply input a wallet address, and cryptact will automatically import all transaction history and identify transaction types, significantly reducing manual work. Seamless transition from other services: no past transaction history is required. Users can get started by entering only the cryptocurrencies held as of January 1st of the tax year and their cost basis.

Service page: start using our services for free with just your email address.

https://www.cryptact.com/en

About the Canada Launch Campaign

Eligible Users: Residents of Canada

Offer: 50% off on new purchases or plan upgrades for all plans (excluding the Data Retention Plan)

How to Apply the Discount: No coupon code required - simply sign up via the service page above, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

No coupon code required - simply sign up via the service page above, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Offer Period:February 12, 2025 - April 30, 2025, 23:59 EDT

Future Outlook

"We are committed to continuously improving our services to meet the evolving needs of our users. As a trusted partner for cryptocurrency users in Canada, we will expand support for additional cryptocurrencies, exchanges, and blockchains while introducing new features to further enhance our user experience." said Amin Azmoudeh, Co-CEO, pafin Inc.

Leadership Profiles

Amin Azmoudeh, Co-CEO

After graduating with a BS in Computer Science and a BA in Japanese from the University of Maryland in 2003, Amin joined Goldman Sachs Tokyo as the sole technologist of Tokyo's GSPS team, a principal strategies unit managing the firm's capital. In 2005, he changed careers to become a financial analyst with GSPS, and in 2007, he transferred to GSIP (Goldman Sachs Investment Partners) as part of the spin-out of the team into GSAM. As a financial/analyst and portfolio manager, Amin managed listed/unlisted equities, bonds, swaps, interest rate products, foreign exchange, derivatives as well as overall risk management. He was promoted to Managing Director in 2013 and retired from Goldman Sachs on December 31, 2017, to found cryptact.

Gaku Saito, Co-CEO

Having completed a Bachelor's degree in System Innovation Engineering in 2005 and a Master's degree in Environmental & Ocean Engineering in 2007 from The University of Tokyo, Gaku joined Goldman Sachs - Asia Special Situations Group, where he executed investments exceeding US$500 million in non-performing and sub-performing loan portfolios, private equity, real estate portfolios, and vessel portfolios. Also, he participated in a number of sponsorship auctions on bankrupt real estate developers. From May 2010 to January 2019, he worked at Goldman Sachs Investment Partners Worked as a portfolio manager at a multi-asset hedge fund, managing an US$800 million portfolio. His main investment strategy was equity long/short in listed companies based on a fundamental approach to building financial models. He also invested in equity derivatives, bond/CDS, FX, and mezzanine loan products. Since February 2019, he has been serving as Co-CEO of cryptact, and in 2021, he was appointed as Chairman of the JCBA Tax Review Department.

About the Team

Cryptact is developed and operated by a diverse, multinational team. With expertise in finance, technology and blockchain, the team brings a global perspective to deliver a trusted and efficient crypto tax service.

https://www.pafin.com/enteam

About pafin Inc.

Services

Cryptact - Crypto tax calculations: Simplified -

Automatically calculate capital gains, access all the information you need for tax filing, and efficiently manage your portfolio -- all in one place. Trusted by over 150,000 active users.

https://www.cryptact.com/en

X account: https://x.com/CryptactGlobal

defitact - Your Web3 Sidekick -

defitact allows you visualize, analyze and manage your DeFi assets, NFTs and transactions through a highly intuitive and interactive interface. All features are for free.

https://www.defitact.com/

Company Name: pafin Inc.

Date Founded: January 2018

Rep. Directors: Amin Azmoudeh, Co-CEO / Gaku Saito, Co-CEO

Equity: 1,364M JPY (Including reserve)

Location: Kojimachi HF Building 5F, Kojimachi 3-2-4, Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan 102-0083

Contact for public relations and media/press coverage-related inquiries

pr@pafin.com

