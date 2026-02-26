Forward Networks, Inc.: Forward Networks Expands Operations to Japan as Demand for Trusted Network Operations Accelerates

Forward Enterprise enables organizations to reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and prepare their networks for trusted agentic AI and autonomous operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network digital twin technology, today announced that it has expanded operations to Japan, marking a significant milestone in the company's international growth. Today's announcement reflects growing demand from Japanese enterprises seeking to modernize their networks for the era of AI and agentic operations while also ensuring operational resilience and verified security compliance.

Organizations across Japan are entering a defining phase of digital transformation as economic pressure, growing security and compliance requirements, persistent talent shortages, and rising expectations for resilience converge with the shift from automation to AI-driven and agentic operations. For CIOs and technology leaders in both the public and private sectors, success now depends on a trusted operational foundation that enables teams to understand how their networks actually behave, validate changes before deployment, and safely automate at scale.

Forward Enterprise directly addresses these challenges by providing a mathematically precise digital twin of the production network, giving network, security, and cloud teams complete visibility and verification across hybrid multi-cloud environments. With the recent introduction of Forward AI, organizations can now use conversational language to ask complex questions, reason transparently about network behavior, validate outcomes, and automate workflows with confidence. Forward Enterprise enables organizations and government agencies to address their most pressing concerns at a critical point in their digital transformation.

Forward Networks will now provide local support, services, and strategic partnerships, enabling organizations in Japan to operate with a verified understanding of network behavior, meet regulatory requirements, and maintain a resilient security posture across complex, multi-vendor and multi-cloud environments.

"Our decision to expand operations to Japan reflects the conversations we are having with leading enterprises across the region," said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder of Forward Networks. "Organizations have invested heavily in tools to monitor and manage production environments. What is often missing is a mathematically accurate understanding of how the network actually behaves in real time. Without that foundation, modernization, security, and AI initiatives introduce unnecessary risk."

Why Network Digital Twin Technology is Foundational for Agentic Operations and AI

Forward Enterprise is trusted by some of the most demanding networks in the world, including U.S. defense and civilian agencies, and leading global organizations in financial services, telecommunications, service providers, media and entertainment, and technology. The platform delivers a mathematically accurate understanding of the complete network behavior, analyzing all devices, paths, configurations, and policy states. This allows IT and security teams to:

Operate the hybrid network with confidence through continuous verification of architecture and behavior

Eliminate blind spots caused by fragmented monitoring with a mathematically accurate, vendor-agnostic digital twin

Maintain a proactive compliance posture through ongoing validation of policy and segmentation

Ground agentic operations in verified network state rather than assumptions

Safely automate network changes using pre- and post-change analysis to prevent unintended consequences

Today's announcement is the latest in a series of moves demonstrating the company's rapid growth trajectory, including the recent appointment of veteran marketing leader Sanjay Mehta as chief marketing officer, naming Bobby Condon, a highly successful sales executive, as chief revenue officer , and the introduction of Forward AI , which brings trusted, verifiable network answers to operators and AI systems.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks created the world's first network digital twin , transforming how organizations manage and secure their networks. Customers include global leaders such as Goldman Sachs, PayPal, S&P Global, IBM, and Dell, as well as other Fortune 500 enterprises, fast-growing companies, and government agencies.

The company's software creates a mathematically precise model of the production network, giving IT teams unmatched visibility, verification, and agility across multi-vendor environments and every major cloud, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. According to a recent IDC report, the average Forward Networks customer experiences US$14.2M in annual benefits through improved efficiency and security.

Trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises and federal agencies, Forward Networks helps organizations reduce risk, ensure compliance, and prepare their networks for the demands of AI and the next wave of digital transformation. Founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D.s, Forward Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and backed by leading investors including MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

