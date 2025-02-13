Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
13.02.25
08:14 Uhr
21,840 Euro
+0,880
+4,20 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,65021,82008:32
21,61021,84008:30
Actusnews Wire
13.02.2025 07:53 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DON'T NOD signs a partnership with Sony: Lost Records: Bloom and Rage presented during the latest State of Play and included in PlayStation Plus offer on release

Finanznachrichten News

Soundtrack Vinyl Pre-Orders Now Open

Paris, February 13, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, is proud to announce the signing of a partnership with Sony for the distribution of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

This collaboration enables us to offer the huge community of PlayStation Plus players Lost records: Bloom & Rage, the upcoming narrative adventure game, from the creative minds behind Life is Strange.

This partnership is accompanied by enhanced marketing support offering optimal visibility to players.

Thus, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage featured in the latest Sony State of Play broadcast, a video program showcasing all the latest updates, announcements, and new trailers from the world of PlayStation. The game will launch with a 10% discount for all PlayStation Plus members until March 4, and the game itself will be included in the PlayStation Plus game catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. This was announced with exclusive content shown at the event ahead of the game's Tape 1 release on February 18.

Finally, this agreement fits perfectly with DON'T NOD's strategy of securing and maximizing revenues from its Intellectual Properties.

Pre-order for the official soundtrack available today

DON'T NOD and Kid Katana have partnered to bring fans the official Lost Records: Bloom & Rage soundtrack on vinyl, pre-orders of which are open today here, accompanied by official curated playlists.

OST - Steam Release & Bundle Details

The OST will be available for purchase on Steam at launch for €9.99/$9.99. Like the game, the second half of the OST will be released alongside Tape 2 as a free update. There will be a bundle featuring Lost Records: Bloom & Rage and the OST and it will benefit from the 10% launch discount (until March 4) and an additional bundle 10% discount.

You can find all the above playlists here: https://bento.me/bloom-rage

For the latest news, follow the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage social media accounts: on X, Instagram and TikTok. You can also visit our website and follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, X and Instagram to keep up with news.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an innovative narrative adventure game set over two timelines, following four high school girls who form lasting friendships over the summer, only to face a mysterious event that will change them forever. The game explores themes of identity, rebellion, and transformation. Unravel the mysteries on February 18 "Bloom" and April 15 "Rage", 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Agathe MONNERET
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Amaury DUGAST
Press relations
Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJieY5SXk5qcyXFpY8aWa2mYl5tmyJadmWqcl2dpYseWZ29hlWpiapbHZnJhlWVr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90005-2024_02_13_cp_dne_bloom_ps_vdef_uk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.