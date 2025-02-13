DON'T NOD signs a partnership with Sony: Lost Records: Bloom and Rage presented during the latest State of Play and included in PlayStation Plus offer on release

Soundtrack Vinyl Pre-Orders Now Open

Paris, February 13, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, is proud to announce the signing of a partnership with Sony for the distribution of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

This collaboration enables us to offer the huge community of PlayStation Plus players Lost records: Bloom & Rage, the upcoming narrative adventure game, from the creative minds behind Life is Strange.

This partnership is accompanied by enhanced marketing support offering optimal visibility to players.

Thus, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage featured in the latest Sony State of Play broadcast, a video program showcasing all the latest updates, announcements, and new trailers from the world of PlayStation. The game will launch with a 10% discount for all PlayStation Plus members until March 4, and the game itself will be included in the PlayStation Plus game catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. This was announced with exclusive content shown at the event ahead of the game's Tape 1 release on February 18.

Finally, this agreement fits perfectly with DON'T NOD's strategy of securing and maximizing revenues from its Intellectual Properties.

Pre-order for the official soundtrack available today

DON'T NOD and Kid Katana have partnered to bring fans the official Lost Records: Bloom & Rage soundtrack on vinyl, pre-orders of which are open today here, accompanied by official curated playlists.

OST - Steam Release & Bundle Details

The OST will be available for purchase on Steam at launch for €9.99/$9.99. Like the game, the second half of the OST will be released alongside Tape 2 as a free update. There will be a bundle featuring Lost Records: Bloom & Rage and the OST and it will benefit from the 10% launch discount (until March 4) and an additional bundle 10% discount.

You can find all the above playlists here: https://bento.me/bloom-rage

For the latest news, follow the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage social media accounts: on X, Instagram and TikTok. You can also visit our website and follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, X and Instagram to keep up with news.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an innovative narrative adventure game set over two timelines, following four high school girls who form lasting friendships over the summer, only to face a mysterious event that will change them forever. The game explores themes of identity, rebellion, and transformation. Unravel the mysteries on February 18 "Bloom" and April 15 "Rage", 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nJieY5SXk5qcyXFpY8aWa2mYl5tmyJadmWqcl2dpYseWZ29hlWpiapbHZnJhlWVr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90005-2024_02_13_cp_dne_bloom_ps_vdef_uk.pdf