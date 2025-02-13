Offering private clients premier finance solutions secured across a range of asset classes including residential commercial real estate.

TENN, the leading international, premier capital provider for HNW and UHNW clients continues its impressive growth trajectory with expansion of its funding mix to over £1bn and the launch of its new capital facility for the UK market.

Driven by demand from its professional partners, TENN's move into the UK designed to more broadly serve clients with mid-tier capital requirements and mixed UK-based asset portfolios. TENN's renowned, elevated service levels and their inimitable, concierge-style attention to each private client are enshrined in their new UK case-handling and underwriting practices.

With it's new UK nationwide offering, UK private clients can enjoy the same quality of engagement and understanding of their specific requirements and circumstances that TENN provide on a global platform.

Its ability to structure bespoke and innovative financial solutions makes TENN an invaluable professional partner and its unique technical capability of dealing with high-value, complex and time-sensitive cases now serves the needs of both UK and Global premier, private clients.

Matt Watson, CEO of TENN, said: "Our success in international markets has proven that the capital requirements of premier, private clients deserve a more agile approach and intelligently innovative solutions. We deliver this consistently for our clients through our evolving high-value products and high-touch services. With the expansion of our funding capacity to over £1bn we are pleased to be able to introduce our new, broadened service to the UK-specific market where we have had much demand from new HNW clients with national or multi-class asset portfolios. We can transfer our extensive experience and deep understanding of these portfolio profiles to provide the rapid liquidity needed by our clients in their real estate transactions ensuring swift, reliable and favourable outcomes."

