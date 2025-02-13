U.S. Polo Assn. Sponsors SI The Party in New Orleans for the 'Big Game'

Sport-Inspired Brand Brings Apparel and Activations to the Star-Studded VIP Party

U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) was excited to once again sponsor Sports Illustrated's SI The Party, with VIP-driven experiences and iconic performances at Mardis Gras World in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, February 8, during the "Big Game" Weekend.

U.S. Polo Assn. VIP Table at Sports Illustrated's SI The Party at Mardis Gras World in New Orleans for Big Game Weekend

(L-to-R) Influencer & LSU Golden Girl Emily Rice, country chart-topping singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore & NBA Pelicans Dancer Britney Rice (Photo Credit: James Broia)

Headlined by Dom Dolla and Diplo, and featuring other incredible special guests, SI The Party featured one of the Big Game Weekend's most exclusive pre-game parties and buzzed-about lineups ever, featuring sport, fashion, and entertainment.

The multi-billion-dollar global sports brand U.S. Polo Assn., in celebration of the brand's 135th Anniversary, presented exciting activations at the party including a sport-inspired, red-carpet moment and a roaming polo-themed photo booth, as well as co-branded staff apparel and accessories with the iconic double horsemen logo, and party giveaways like brightly-colored trucker caps and glow in the dark buttons, to complete the cool party vibe.

Sports Illustrated is synonymous with the celebration of sports and making connections with sports fans around the world and SI The Party was no exception. The star-studded event to celebrate the Big Game Weekend invited fans to mingle with the who's who of the sports and entertainment worlds. Mardi Gras World was filled with both global influencers and some of the world's biggest celebrities like Kevin Costner, Emma Roberts, Miles Teller, Alix Earle, Jon Hamm, Bill Belichick, Shaq, Guy Fieri, Dak Prescott, Anthony Ramos, Louis Tomlinson, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Rubin, Livvy Dunne, Cristo Fernández, Adam Devine, Paul Skenes, Joel McHale, Braxton Berrios, Josh Richards, Brianna LaPaglia, Nick Bosa, Offset, Vernon Davis, Adam "Pacman" Jones, Reggie Bush, Shadeur Sanders, Peter Weber (Pilot Pete), Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden, as well as influencers like LSU Tiger's Guard Trace Young and Emily Rice, all showing up to party with U.S. Polo Assn.

Also in attendance as U.S. Polo Assn.'s special guest was Tucker Wetmore, country music singer and songwriter known for his chart-topping hit "Wind Up Missin' You."

"I would like to thank U.S. Polo Assn. and Sports Illustrated for hosting me at SI The Party, the hottest Big Game party happening here in New Orleans," said Tucker Wetmore, country music singer and songwriter. "It was a blast being part of the sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. activations while being here to celebrate with some of the most iconic athletes, musicians, actors, and influencers in the world."

This sponsorship is part of U.S. Polo Assn.'s World Tour to celebrate the 135th Anniversary of the sport of polo. Being part of the legendary Big Game celebration is a match for the brand in that it's the ideal combination of sport, fashion, and entertainment which are all part of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand story.

"Our sport-inspired, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand is thrilled to be part of such an iconic party to celebrate the Big Game in iconic New Orleans, and to once again partner with Sports Illustrated on this event, as we did previously on the SI Sports Awards," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "With New Orleans having one of the most incredible music, sports, and party scenes in the world, it's no wonder that SI The Party with U.S. Polo Assn. was one of the biggest events of the weekend," Prince added.

Produced by Authentic Entertainment and Medium Rare, the weekend's sports and music spectacle brought musical performances, immersive activations, and an ultra-luxe, VIP experience at Mardis Gras World, one of the most iconic landmarks in New Orleans. This 300,000-square-foot facility is home to the Krewe of Bacchus and has been the site of float construction for the world-famous Mardi Gras parades for over 80 years.

"We were delighted to have U.S. Polo Assn. on board as our generous sponsor, for the second year in a row," said Tatum Mannion, Vice President of Partnerships & Events, Medium Rare. "The incredible energy of New Orleans combined with our world-class talent alongside the Big Game is the perfect match for U.S. Polo Assn., an industry-leading sports partner that shares our goals to inspire fans and consumers to enjoy the fusion of sports, music, and entertainment in one the most exciting and vibrant locations in the world."

Guests at SI The Party stepped into a venue filled with larger-than-life, colorful floats and iconic Mardi Gras sculptures, all reimagined to create an exclusive, immersive atmosphere for the Big Game Weekend.

"Having SI The Party guests and fans engage with our U.S. Polo Assn. activations, sport our iconic brand, enjoy the VIP experience, and party to the beats of Dom Dolla and Diplo, two of today's hottest music headliners, was a great testament to how SI, sport, and entertainment really bring people together," stated Stefanie Coroalles, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing for USPA Global.

Photo Caption:

(L to R) Influencer and LSU Golden Girl Emily Rice, country chart-topping singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore, and NBA Pelicans Dancer Britney Rice celebrating at the U.S. Polo Assn. VIP Table at Sports Illustrated's SI The Party, at Mardis Gras World in New Orleans, La. for the Big Game Weekend. (Photo Credit: James Broia)

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in North America, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and uspashop.com, and follow @uspoloassn.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans worldwide. SI's award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 60-year heritage. Sports Illustrated also shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round through marquee events, immersive activations, long-form television, film, and audio content as well as select lifestyle products. For more information, visit SI.com. Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company, Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties. The group's world class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnerships deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes.

For more info visit www.Medium-Rare.com

