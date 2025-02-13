Avant Technologies JV Partner to Speak at AI Revolution in Healthcare Summit in Dubai

Avant Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), and its partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Vinicio Vargas, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ainnova and member of the board of directors for Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), a joint venture formed by both companies, will be a highlighted speaker at the 2025 AI Revolution in Healthcare Summit in Dubai, UAE, on February 15-16.

Vargas, who is spearheading the success of AAC in the AI healthcare industry, will speak to an audience of experts and investors in AI on the clinical adoption of AI and how it is transforming healthcare, improving diagnostics, and expanding access to underserved communities. He will introduce the key drivers of AI adoption, including growing investments in telemedicine and AI-powered imaging, discuss the challenges that remain in data standardization, regulatory compliance, and workforce training, and speak to the importance of collaboration among governments, providers, and tech leaders, which he says is vital for equitable AI integration.

While attending the Summit, Vargas will offer his expertise in the industry as a panelist. He will make up a panel of experts that will explore a range of topics on the ethics in deploying AI in healthcare settings, including:

Data Privacy and Security: Ensuring patient confidentiality and safeguarding sensitive information in AI applications.

Bias and Fairness: Addressing potential biases in AI algorithms to promote equitable healthcare outcomes.

Transparency and Accountability: Maintaining clarity in AI decision-making processes and establishing responsibility for AI-driven outcomes.

Regulatory Compliance: Navigating the legal frameworks governing AI deployment in healthcare across different regions.

To learn more about the 2025 AI Revolution in Healthcare Summit in Dubai, visit: https://events.assimilate.one/AI-Revolution-in-Healthcare-Dubai-2025#/?lang=en

About Ainnova Tech, Inc.

Ainnova is a Nevada-based healthtech startup with headquarters in San Jose, Costa Rica, and Houston, Texas. Founded by an experienced and innovative team that is dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Recognized with multiple global awards and renowned partnerships with hospitals and medical device companies, we proudly introduce VisionAI - our cutting-edge platform designed to prevent blindness and detect the early onset of diabetes. Explore how Ainnova is revolutionizing healthcare through advanced technology and proactive solutions.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence in healthcare. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

