Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six months ended 31 December 2024 14-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its results for the six months ended 31 December 2024.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"As part of the Group's journey to recovery, we progressed in our cost reduction programme, strengthened the balance sheet through active interest rate risk management and improved the portfolio across key metrics, underpinned by strong leasing and asset management efforts. Although several initiatives already implemented will only realise full value over the medium term, net operating income benefitted from an increased contribution from the Data Centres and Healthcare segments. Our portfolio remains defensive by geographic and asset class diversification, with a significant percentage of income under long-term hard currency leases. This provides a foundation for income generation and a resilient platform from which to capitalise on growth opportunities through active management and sector-focused development structures."

Financial and Portfolio highlights

Restated 6 Months ended 6 Months ended Increase/ Decrease 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 Property portfolio net operating income (proportionate8) USUSD35.1m USUSD31.1m +13.0% EPRA cost ratio (including associates) 2 14.2% 14.7% -0.5% Net finance costs USUSD29.8m USUSD21.5m +38.6% Weighted cost of debt 9.39% 9.87% -0.45% Revenue earned from multinational tenants6 85.4% 80.0% +5.4% Income produced in hard currency7 94.2% 95.4% -1.2% As at 31 Dec 2024 As at 30 Jun 2024 Increase/ Decrease EPRA NRV per share1 USUSD50.7cps USUSD57.9cps -12.4% Group LTV 51.36% 52.33% -0.97% Total Income Producing Assets3 USUSD956.5m USUSD971.2m -1.51% Contractual rental collected 92.1% 91.1% +1.0% WALE4 5.21 years 5.23 years -0.02 years EPRA portfolio occupancy rate5 90.62% 89.77% +0.85% Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA") 353,340m2 386,538m2 -33,198m2 Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations 2.67% 2.84% -0.17%

1 Explanations of how EPRA figures and Distributable earnings per share are derived from IFRS are shown in note 18. 2 Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology which includes the proportionately consolidated effects of associates and joint ventures. Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Joint Ventures, 3 deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, and related party loans. 4 Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 5 Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology - Includes joint ventures. 6 Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 7 Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income. Property net operating income ("NOI") is an Alternative Performance Measure ("APM") and is derived from 8 IFRS revenue and NOI adjusted for the results of joint ventures. A full reconciliation is provided in the financial review section below.

Summarised results commentary:

We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long term leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 85% of strong multinational and investment grade tenants. The impact of the consolidation of GREA, which was fully consolidated with effect from 30 November 2023, along with contractual lease escalations, which are . predominantly inflation-linked, and new assets, have contributed to growth in NOI during this reporting period and into the future. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 94.2% of our leases in hard currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to pursue growth opportunities through active management and sector focused development substructures. EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") per share of USUSD50.7 cents per share (30 June 2024: USUSD57.9 cents . per share), is predominantly driven by a 2.3% decrease in the fair value adjustment made on investment properties during the period. This culminated in an overall decrease of 4.5% in the Group's proportionate share of property values. . Property portfolio net operating income (Grit proportionate ownership) increased 13.0%, which is largely driven by the impact of the full period inclusion of the consolidated results of GREA post the acquisition of this business on the 30th of November 2023. Group administrative costs increased by 4.1% in the six months to 31 December 2024, mainly as a result of the impact of the consolidation of APDM. Excluding the impact of APDM and considering that the cost related to APDM will be capitalised to development projects when these resume in 2025, the administrative . costs on a like-for-like comparable basis reduced by 19.1% from the comparative period. As a result, administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets declined to 1.5% as of 31 December 2024, down from 1.85% as at 30 June 2024. This demonstrates strong progress in cost reduction initiatives, notwithstanding the smaller asset base following negative fair value adjustments. The Group continues to advance towards its strategic objective of reducing administrative costs as a percentage of total income-producing assets to 1.25% over the short term and ultimately 1% over the medium term. Although the Group WACD decreased to 9.39% from 9.87% in the comparative period, finance costs increased by USUSD10.1 million (44.6%) during the period under review as compared to the period ended 31 December . 2024. The increase in finance costs is largely driven by the full period impact of increased borrowing levels following the consolidation of GREA, which were partially offset by the settlement of debt from the proceeds of the GREA capital raise that were recovered during the period.The Group has increased the nominal value of interest rate hedges that amounted to USUSD200 million at the end of June 2024 to USUSD235 million as at 31 December 2024. The Group's focus remain on debt reduction over the foreseeable future through asset recycling in non-core sectors.

