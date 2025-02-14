Nucs AI Wins Cannes Neuron Award for Healthcare Innovation and Paves the Way for the Future of AI-Driven Radiology

Nucs AI, a leader in AI-driven radiology solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Cannes Neuron Award in the Healthcare category. This marks the first time the Healthcare category has been included in the Cannes Neuron Awards, making Nucs AI the inaugural winner. This recognition underscores Nucs AI's pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence for medical imaging, transforming diagnostics and workflow efficiency in radiology while enhancing patient care, saving lives, and reducing costs.

Feb 13, 2025

Nucs AI CEO and Co-Founder, Nijat Ahmadov, receiving the Cannes Neuron Award in the Healthcare Category.

Founded with the mission to revolutionize radiology through AI-driven imaging and predictive analytics, Nucs AI has developed groundbreaking technologies such as DeepPSMA and SelectPSMA. These innovative solutions automate the detection, staging, and quantification of prostate cancer from PSMA-PET/CT imaging, reducing manual analysis time from 30 minutes to just 1 minute. By improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, Nucs AI empowers clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs. It also enables radiologists to focus on higher-value clinical tasks, reducing burnout and improving efficiency in healthcare systems.

"Our team is honored to receive this global recognition at Cannes," said Nijat Ahmadov, CEO and Co-Founder of Nucs AI. "This award is a testament to our commitment to leveraging AI to enhance clinical workflows, improve patient outcomes, and drive innovation in radiology. By reducing inefficiencies, we not only help radiologists work smarter but also ensure patients receive timely and accurate diagnoses - ultimately saving more lives."

Expanding the Future of AI in Radiology

Nucs AI is on a trajectory to redefine AI's role in medical imaging. With a strong foundation built on clinical partnerships-including collaborations with Johns Hopkins and leading research institutions - Nucs AI is rapidly advancing its portfolio to address the rising global demand for AI-powered radiology solutions.

Key future objectives include:

Regulatory Expansion : Achieving FDA clearance for DeepPSMA and SelectPSMA, setting new standards for AI-assisted radiology diagnostics.

Clinical Impact : Scaling adoption in hospitals and research institutions to drive more personalized and data-driven medical imaging.

Innovation Pipeline : Developing next-generation AI tools for automated radiology reporting and treatment response evaluation, further optimizing imaging workflows.

Market Growth: With successful seed funding secured, Nucs AI is strategically positioned to capture a significant share of the expanding AI Radiology Market.

Join Us on the Journey

Nucs AI is committed to driving the future of AI-powered radiology. With an ambitious roadmap and a growing global presence, the company continues to push the boundaries of technology in healthcare.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information, visit www.nucs.ai or contact support@nucs.ai.

About Nucs AI

Nucs AI is an AI-powered healthcare company dedicated to advancing precision radiology. By integrating cutting-edge AI with medical imaging, Nucs AI delivers accurate insights through automation, standardization, and workflow optimization, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. By reducing manual effort and operational costs, Nucs AI helps hospitals and imaging centers improve care, optimize resources, and drive better patient outcomes.

