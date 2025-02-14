Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - OG Brands Ltd., a leading distributor of premium beauty products and luxury skincare, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Israel's renowned retailer Factory 54. This collaboration will launch Factory 54 Beauty, a new division offering exclusive high-end beauty, skincare, and lifestyle products to Israeli consumers.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8700/240931_302680e0d49ba85d_001full.jpg

OG Brands Ltd. Expands Premium Beauty Portfolio with Factory 54 in Israel

In this landmark collaboration, OG Brands Ltd. will introduce three luxury beauty brands into the Factory 54 Beauty stores. These premium brands are celebrated worldwide for their innovative formulations, exceptional quality, and high-performance products. As Factory 54 continues to expand its network with new stores focused on beauty and lifestyle, consumers in Israel will now have access to a curated selection of global beauty icons.

Introducing Premium Beauty Brands to Israel: 111Skin, Maginista, and Dame

OG Brands Ltd. is proud to bring these top-tier beauty brands to Israel through this exclusive partnership with Factory 54:

111Skin : Known for its luxury skincare products, 111Skin combines cutting-edge science with clinically proven results. Trusted by top professionals and celebrities, the brand offers advanced anti-ageing treatments and luxurious skincare solutions.

: Known for its products, combines cutting-edge science with clinically proven results. Trusted by top professionals and celebrities, the brand offers advanced anti-ageing treatments and luxurious skincare solutions. Maginista : A prestigious haircare brand from Denmark, Maginista focuses on innovative solutions for healthy, radiant hair. Trusted by beauty professionals, this high-performance brand combines natural ingredients with advanced technology to address common hair concerns.

: A prestigious from Denmark, focuses on innovative solutions for healthy, radiant hair. Trusted by beauty professionals, this high-performance brand combines natural ingredients with advanced technology to address common hair concerns. Dame: A women's empowerment brand blending sustainable beauty with high-end skincare. Dame is committed to creating luxurious products that promote self-expression, equality, and environmental responsibility, providing consumers with both prestige and purpose.

Revolutionizing the Beauty Shopping Experience in Israel

The launch of Factory 54 Beauty marks a new era for the Israeli beauty industry. OG Brands Ltd. and Factory 54's collaboration will transform the way Israeli consumers shop for luxury beauty products. With a wide range of exclusive skincare, makeup, fragrances, and home products, Factory 54 Beauty will offer customers access to prestigious brands that are not available in mainstream retail outlets.

"We are thrilled to bring world-class beauty brands to Israel through our collaboration with Factory 54. This partnership will provide consumers with access to the best in skincare, makeup, and luxury beauty products while meeting the growing demand for premium beauty in Israel," said Dana Zilberstein, Co-Founder of OG Brands Ltd.

Exclusive Launch Events & Promotions

To celebrate the launch of Factory 54 Beauty, OG Brands Ltd. and Factory 54 will host a series of exclusive events, offering customers the chance to experience these luxurious beauty brands firsthand. Special promotions and VIP events will allow consumers to discover the latest beauty collections in a unique, upscale shopping environment.

Commitment to Quality and Excellence in Luxury Beauty

Both OG Brands Ltd. and Factory 54 share a commitment to excellence in customer service and the highest quality beauty products. This partnership lays the foundation for continued growth in the luxury beauty sector in Israel and extends OG Brands Ltd.'s global portfolio of premium beauty brands to the Israeli market.

Explore OG Brands Ltd. at ogbrands.global to learn more about our luxury beauty offerings and upcoming partnerships.

CONTACT:

Dana Zilberstein

OG BRANDS LTD

info@ogbrands.global

https://ogbrands.global/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240931

SOURCE: Pinion Partners