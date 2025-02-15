New to the Street to Broadcast Show 627 on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST Today as Sponsored Programming

Featured Segments Include Kevin Harrington on The Sustainable Green Team, Atlas Clear, High Performance Battery, and Modular Medical

New to The Street, one of the longest-running business TV brands in the industry, announces the nationwide broadcast of Show 627 on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST today as sponsored programming. This episode features exclusive interviews and insights from The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) with Kevin Harrington, Atlas Clear, High Performance Battery (HPB), and Modular Medical.

Additionally, New to The Street will debut the latest commercials for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP), showcasing ACXP's breakthrough antibiotic developments aimed at combating resistant bacterial infections.

One of the highlights of this episode is an exclusive interview with Sebastian Heinz, an innovator in battery technology, who discusses High Performance Battery's (HPB) groundbreaking invention that ensures batteries function effectively even at -94°F (-70°C). This advancement represents a major breakthrough for energy storage solutions in extreme environments, including aerospace, military applications, and deep-freeze industrial sectors.

"This episode brings together a lineup of cutting-edge companies making an impact in sustainability, finance, battery innovation, and healthcare," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "We are also excited to debut Acurx Pharmaceuticals' new commercial, highlighting their incredible advancements in antibiotic development. As New to The Street continues to expand its global reach, we remain committed to showcasing forward-thinking companies to investors, consumers, and business leaders worldwide."

Featured Segments in Show 627

Kevin Harrington on The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

Kevin Harrington, a globally recognized entrepreneur and one of the original Sharks from Shark Tank, joins New to The Street to discuss The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) and its mission to revolutionize sustainable solutions for soil health, waste reduction, and green energy.

About The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM) is an industry leader in sustainable waste management and environmental solutions. SGTM specializes in converting wood waste into high-value mulch and soil products, ensuring environmental responsibility while generating revenue from green initiatives. For more information, visit: www.thesustainablegreenteam.com.

Atlas Clear

Atlas Clear is set to transform the financial services industry with its next-generation banking infrastructure, providing a fully digital, secure, and scalable financial platform.

About Atlas Clear

AtlasClear Holdings plans to build a cutting-edge technology enabled financial services firm that would create a more efficient platform for trading, clearing, settlement and banking of evolving and innovative financial products with a focus on the small and middle market financial services firms. The strategic goal of AtlasClear Holdings is to have a fully vertically integrated suite of cloud-based products including account opening, trade execution, risk management, regulatory reporting and settlement. The team that leads AtlasClear Holdings consists of respected financial services industry veterans that have founded and led other companies in the industry including Legent Clearing, Cor Clearing, Axos Clearing, NexTrade, Symbiont, and Anderen Bank.

High Performance Battery (HPB) - Featuring Sebastian Heinz

High Performance Battery (HPB) is at the forefront of next-generation energy storage solutions. In this segment, Sebastian Heinz discusses HPB's latest technological breakthrough that enables batteries to function effectively in extreme temperatures as low as -94°F (-70°C).

HPB's proprietary battery technology is poised to give its licensees an almost unfair advantage, delivering longer-lasting, higher-efficiency energy storage solutions with superior performance in challenging conditions. This exclusive licensing model ensures that HPB partners stand out in the competitive energy market, benefiting from unparalleled durability and efficiency.

About High Performance Battery (HPB)

High Performance Battery (HPB) is a cutting-edge battery technology company developing high-capacity, long-life batteries with an emphasis on safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. HPB's mission is to advance energy storage technology and provide solutions for EVs, renewable energy storage, and industrial power applications. For more information, visit: www.hpbattery.com.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) is revolutionizing diabetes care with its next-generation insulin delivery system.

About Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ: MODD) is a medical technology company committed to transforming insulin delivery through intuitive, easy-to-use pump technology. For more information, visit: www.modularmedical.com.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) - Commercial Debut

New to The Street will premiere the latest television commercials for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP), highlighting its pioneering work in developing novel antibiotics to combat resistant bacterial infections.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small-molecule antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections. For more information, visit: www.acurxpharma.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally recognized business TV show that airs sponsored content across Bloomberg Television, FOX Business, and other leading networks. For more information, visit: www.NewToTheStreet.com.

