Infinx Healthcare to Debut Revenue Cycle Agent Platform and Document Capture AI Agent Platform at ViVE 2025

AI, Automation & Human Agents Working Together to Drive Measurable Revenue Cycle Outcomes

Infinx Healthcare, a leader in AI-powered revenue cycle management solutions, will debut its Revenue Cycle Agent Platform and Document Capture AI Platform at ViVE 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. These agentic platforms integrate Generative AI (GenAI), automation, and human expertise to improve financial outcomes and eliminate inefficiencies in revenue cycle workflows.

As RCM complexity increases, AI and automation alone are not enough to deliver scalable solutions. Infinx is setting a new standard for revenue cycle automation by combining AI-powered reasoning, automated execution, and human expertise to ensure workflows are completed accurately and efficiently.

"Revenue cycle automation has reached a tipping point where AI must do more than just analyze data-it must act," said Navaneeth Nair, Chief Product Officer at Infinx. "At ViVE 2025, we're excited to showcase how our AI agents, automation agents, and human agents work together to solve the biggest challenges in revenue cycle management."

Infinx Revenue Cycle Agent Platform

Infinx's agents are purpose-built for revenue cycle workflows, leveraging multiple models trained on decades of real-world revenue cycle data, clinical insights, payer requirements and operational know-how. AI agents, automation agents, and human agents unite to handle the full complexity of revenue cycle workflows.

AI agents are designed to handle complex workflows that require both cognitive reasoning and action, like classifying and extracting key patient details from referrals and predicting claim denial risks before submission

Automation agents execute high volume, repetitive tasks like eligibility verification, claim status tracking, and payment posting.

Human agent specialists step in when expertise is required, such as resolving complex claim denials, handling payer escalations, verifying provider credentials, and managing exceptions in prior authorizations and payment processing.

The platform integrates with EHRs, billing systems, and payer platforms, facilitating real-time data synchronization, workflow automation, and optimized workforce management-ensuring that technology and staff collaborate efficiently for better revenue cycle outcomes.

Infinx Document Capture AI Platform

Powered by the agents from their Revenue Cycle Agent Platform, Infinx's Document Capture AI platform is a comprehensive solution tackling end-to-end referral document processing by extracting key details from unstructured data from any document type into structured, actionable data that drive next-step workflows in real time. The platform goes beyond traditional OCR by using generative AI, natural language processing (NLP), supervised machine learning and automation with:

AI agents that categorize faxed and scanned documents and extract patient, physician, payer and clinical data with high accuracy,

System validation and error detection, ensuring data completeness with human agent oversight when needed, and

Automation agents that populate EHRs in real time, triggering actions like order entry and prior authorization updates.

By automating document-heavy workflows, this platform reduces administrative burden, eliminates errors, and accelerates processing times, seamlessly integrating into existing revenue cycle operations.

Experience the Future of RCM at ViVE 2025

Infinx will showcase the Revenue Cycle Agent Platform and the Document Capture AI Agent Platform at Booth #2944 during ViVE 2025 in Nashville from February 16-19, 2025.

About Infinx

Infinx delivers AI, automation, and human-driven solutions for revenue cycle management, helping healthcare organizations enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve financial performance. With expertise in AI-powered prior authorization, claim management, payment posting, and denial prevention, Infinx empowers RCM teams with intelligent, scalable solutions. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

