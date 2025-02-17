Administrator Zeldin said there will be "zero tolerance of any waste and abuse," saying financial agreements under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund must be "instantly terminated. "From pv magazine USA Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced in a video that he seeks to instantly terminate roughly $20 billion in clean energy grant programs. The funds are allocated by the Biden Administration's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. "The financial agent agreement with the bank needs to be instantly terminated," said Zeldin. "We will review every penny that has gone out the door," ...

