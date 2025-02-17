Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2025) - France Vérif Press Service, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest service, Control+, in the United States. This expansion marks a significant step in the company's international growth, reinforcing its commitment to protecting individuals and businesses from online threats.

A Powerful New Cybersecurity Solution

Founded by Laurent Amar, Control+ is an advanced cybersecurity service designed to detect and prevent online scams, fraudulent websites, and cyberattacks. Utilizing over 120 artificial intelligences (AI) and a team of 43 data analysts, Control+ offers a comprehensive, AI-powered security solution tailored to protect users from evolving cyber threats.

Key Features of Control+

Control+ is designed to offer robust security and peace of mind to American consumers and businesses through the following features:

Advanced Threat Detection: Real-time scanning powered by AI technology ensures immediate identification and prevention of online threats.

Real-time scanning powered by ensures immediate identification and prevention of online threats. Family Protection: Control+ includes family protection tools , allowing users to safeguard their loved ones without additional costs .

Control+ includes , allowing users to safeguard their loved ones . Website Reliability Checks: With a 127+ point evaluation system, Control+ helps verify e-commerce website credibility, ensuring safe online transactions.

Proven Success and Global Impact

France Vérif Press Service has made a significant impact in the fight against cybercrime, with impressive results:

99.86% efficiency rate in detecting and neutralizing online threats.

in detecting and neutralizing online threats. 26 million+ users protected from cyber threats in 2022 alone.

Expansion into the U.S. Market

Backed by a successful round of fundraising, France Vérif Press Service is accelerating its expansion into the United States. This investment allows the company to enhance AI-driven cybersecurity technology and offer its advanced security services to a wider international audience.

Executive Statement

"The web has become an open-air armory for cybercriminals. With Control+, we provide a comprehensive solution that actively protects users from digital threats. Expanding into the United States is a vital step toward our mission of making the Internet safer for everyone," said Laurent Amar, Co-founder of France Vérif Press Service.

About France Vérif Press Service

France Vérif Press Service is a leading cybersecurity company dedicated to protecting individuals and businesses from online fraud, scams, and cyber threats. Through a team of data analysts and AI-driven technology, the company offers cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that ensure a safer digital experience worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://controlplus.app/

