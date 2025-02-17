International Olympic Committee: Paris 2024 Report Confirms Over 50% Carbon Emissions Reduction

International Olympic Committee news

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 achieved an unprecedented 54.6% reduction in carbon emissions compared to previous editions, as detailed in the newly published Paris 2024 Sustainability and Legacy Report. The first Games to fully embrace Olympic Agenda 2020 - the IOC's strategic roadmap which aims to make the Games more sustainable - Paris 2024 drove unparalleled progress in sustainability and delivered lasting and tangible benefits for local communities that will resonate for generations to come.

Key highlights of the Paris 2024 Sustainability and Legacy Report include:

Carbon footprint halved: Paris 2024 emitted a total of 1.59 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, reducing emissions by 54.6% compared to the average emissions of London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Lower-carbon venues: With 95% of venues already existing or temporary, Paris 2024 minimised new construction to just three key sites, incorporating low-carbon materials and eco-friendly designs.

Renewable energy: Renewable energy accounted for 98.4% of the energy generated for the Games. This was achieved by connecting temporary and existing venues to France's renewable electricity grid, eliminating reliance on diesel generators. Electricity was sourced from certified renewable energy providers such as wind and solar. Temporary solar projects, such as floating solar panels on the Seine, showcased innovative renewable energy solutions.

Circular economy leadership: Nearly all of the Games' 6 million assets were rented, reused, recycled or repurposed. Sports equipment and uniforms were donated to local associations, while unsold goods were distributed through dedicated resale and donation platforms.

Plastic reduction: Plastic use was halved compared to previous Games thanks to measures introduced by Paris 2024 and Worldwide Olympic Partner Coca-Cola, with initiatives such as refillable water stations and a reduction in single-use plastics through the use of beverage fountains and biodegradable cutlery.

Low-impact mobility: 87% of spectators used public or active transport, supported by extensive cycling infrastructure

Local economic impact: Over 80% of contracts were awarded to small and medium-sized enterprises (TPE-PME) that embrace social economy.

"For almost 10 years, Paris 2024 has been pursuing this ambition, and we have achieved it: to offer Games for a new era, that are more responsible and just as spectacular. Right from the start, Paris 2024 set out to achieve its ambition to offer a new era of Games that are more responsible and just as spectacular," said Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. "Everywhere, we have sought to do with less, to do better and to leave a useful legacy to reduce the impact of the world's biggest event on the environment and the climate."

"Paris 2024 exemplifies the Olympic Movement's commitment to sustainability, setting new standards for future Games," said Marie Sallois, IOC Director for Corporate and Sustainable Development. "Its bold approach helped to minimise environmental impact and created lasting benefits for the host communities. This achievement shows the importance of integrating sustainable practices into all aspects of event planning and execution."

Looking to the future

Paris 2024 marks an enormous step forward for major sporting events around the world, testing and proving new tools, methodologies and techniques. From eco-design guidelines to carbon reduction strategies, Paris 2024 will remain a blueprint for making global events more responsible for years to come.

As the Olympic Movement continues its journey, the IOC reaffirms its commitment to delivering more sustainable Olympic Games and innovative solutions tailored to each host city's needs and unique circumstances.

"Future Olympic Games will reflect the unique context and capacities of their hosts while creating a positive legacy that advances the host region and serves its communities," MarieSallois said. "We celebrate this milestone and look forward to working with future hosts to uphold the Olympic ideals of sustainability, legacy and progress for all."

