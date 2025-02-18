WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BEST Inc. (BEST) said its shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to authorize and approve the agreement and plan of merger, among the company, BEST Global Partners, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and Phoenix Global Partners, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of BEST Global Partners, pursuant to which Phoenix Global Partners will merge with and into BEST, with BEST continuing as the surviving company and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of BEST Global Partners.BEST noted that the merger agreement was approved by over 99% of the total votes cast at the EGM.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX