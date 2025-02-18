Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.02.2025 14:06 Uhr
AOP GRUPPO VI.VA: Organic Consumers Appreciate Cara Cara Oranges - A Sustainable and Nutritious Choice

It's Bio by AOP Gruppo Vi.Va profile the citrus fruit

BOLOGNA, Italy, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cara Cara orange, a naturally mutated variety of the Washington Navel discovered in Venezuela in the 1970s, is prized for its sweet, juicy, and slightly tangy cherry-like flavor. Its pinkish flesh owes its color to lycopene, a powerful antioxidant with anti-aging benefits.

It's Bio Logo

Available from December to April, this organic citrus fruit combines premium taste with sustainability, reflecting the commitment of AOP Vi.Va and the EU-funded "It's Bio" project to promote organic farming in Italy, Belgium, and Greece.

Italy leads the world in organic citrus production, with nearly 40,000 hectares dedicated to it, far surpassing Mexico, the second-largest producer. The growing demand for organic products, driven by ethical, environmental, and health-conscious consumers, has led to a 5.2% increase in market value in 2024, reaching €3.8 billion in large-scale retail.

The It's Bio project, supported by AOP Vi.Va, Almaverde Bio, Apofruit, Codma OP, Ca' Nova, Coop Sole, AOP La Mongolfiera, OrtoRomi, and OP Terre di Bari, continues to champion sustainable, organic farming for a healthier future.

Learn more at www.itsbio.it

Contact:
Alessandra Ravaioli
a.ravaioli@rpcircuiti.it
+39 3485241954

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470866/ITS_BIO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aop-gruppo-viva-organic-consumers-appreciate-cara-cara-oranges--a-sustainable-and-nutritious-choice-302377044.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
