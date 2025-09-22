K & S Contracting Inc. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Waterproofing and Foundation Repair in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / K & S Contracting Inc. has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Waterproofing and Foundation Repair category for Saskatoon. This award highlights the company's reputation for integrity, quality workmanship, and a strong commitment to client satisfaction across Saskatchewan.

Since its founding, K & S Contracting has focused on providing reliable foundation repair and contracting solutions that homeowners can count on. With expertise spanning basement leak repairs, waterproofing, renovations, and engineering solutions, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for residential and small commercial projects.

"At K & S Contracting, we value integrity and precision in everything we do," says the K & S Contracting team. "This recognition from the Consumer Choice Award reinforces the trust our clients place in us to keep their homes and businesses safe and secure."

Expert Services for Lasting Results

K & S Contracting delivers a wide range of engineer-approved services designed to protect and strengthen buildings from the ground up. Their skilled team provides:

Basement leak detection and repair

Foundation reinforcement and waterproofing

Contracting services for residential and small commercial properties

By combining technical expertise with customer-focused service, K & S Contracting ensures projects are completed to the highest standard, offering peace of mind to homeowners across Saskatchewan.

Recognition Rooted in Community Confidence

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organisation in North America that recognises business excellence based entirely on consumer feedback. Winners are chosen through independent research that evaluates reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence.

For K & S Contracting, being recognised as Saskatoon's top waterproofing and foundation repair company reflects the trust built through years of consistent, high-quality work.

A Commitment to Strong Foundations

As the company celebrates its 2025 Consumer Choice Award, K & S Contracting remains committed to helping families and businesses across Saskatchewan protect what matters most. With every project, their goal is to provide dependable solutions that keep homes strong, dry, and built to last.

To learn more about K & S Contracting Inc. or to request a consultation, visit www.kscontractingsk.ca.

About K & S Contracting Inc.

K & S Contracting Inc. is a Saskatoon-based company specialising in foundation repair, waterproofing, and general contracting. Serving residential and small commercial clients across Saskatchewan, the company prides itself on integrity, precision, and customer satisfaction. From basement leak repairs to complete renovations, K & S Contracting delivers reliable solutions that ensure homes and businesses remain safe and secure. Learn more at www.kscontractingsk.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/k-and-s-contracting-inc.-wins-2025-consumer-choice-award-for-wat-1075995