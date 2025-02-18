Company to Highlight American AI Technology for Potential Role in Recent Ukraine/Russia Ceasefire Initiatives to Support Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and the Long-Term Rebuilding Plan Including Supporting Agriculture

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today announced that its Safe Pro AI subsidiary will be presenting its patented Drone AI-Powered SpotlightAITM technology at XPONENTIAL Europe, the leading European trade fair for autonomous technologies and robotics, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany from February 18th to February 20th, 2025.

At the event, Gabriel Steinberg, Lead Software AI Developer at the Company's Safe Pro AI subsidiary will be hosting a special session entitled, "Demining Ukraine with Drones and Image Recognition." The presentation will highlight the results of Company's years of work in Ukraine including processing over 945,000 drone images with more than 19,250 confirmed detections of deadly mines and Unexploded Ordnance (UXO).

Safe Pro's on-the-ground work in Ukraine includes supporting the State Special Transportation Service (SSTS), a unit of the Ukraine Ministry of Defense, NIBULON Ltd., Ukraine's leading agriculture organization and multiple global humanitarian aid organizations. If a potential ceasefire deal is secured, the international peacekeeping forces deployed to monitor and maintain a ceasefire will need to conduct detailed analysis of the massive DMZ, an area that could exceed hundreds of miles of terrain contaminated by landmines, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other explosive remnants of war (ERW). Safe Pro's AI-powered mine and UXO detection capabilities can aid international peacekeeping forces by enabling safer operations within any potential DMZ. The proven capabilities of SpotlightAITM in addressing the scale of potential landmine contamination has led to Ukraine's SSTS to formally request Safe Pro's assistance in obtaining international support for additional demining resources including its AI-powered drone imagery analysis technology.

"We are honored to present our disruptive American AI capabilities to leading international authorities at this pivotal point in time as global leaders are meeting in Europe to discuss the future security needs of Ukraine. Being chosen to present at flagship global events such as XPONENTIAL affords us the opportunity to bring greater attention to our firm and how our technology can support our allied nations in their global missions," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro's proprietary AI models have now analyzed more than 945,000 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 19,250 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,355 hectares (over 10,756 acres or approximately 8,150 NFL-sized football fields). Operating at lightning speed on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually. Real-world Ukraine detection statistics and imagery can be found at Safe Pro AI's Landmine and UXO Detection Counter at https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/

The SpotlightAI software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Operating locally for rapid object detection and locating, or through the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest and can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About XPONENTIAL Europe

XPONENTIAL Europe is Europe's new flagship event for autonomous systems, autonomous mobility and robotics. Companies from across the globe-ranging from industry leaders to innovative start-ups-will showcase cutting-edge technologies in the fields of autonomous mobility, robotics and artificial intelligence. From autonomous navigation in the air, on land, at sea, or even in space, XPONENTIAL Europe will cover the entire value chain of uncrewed systems. The event provides a unique platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and showcasing groundbreaking technologies that will shape the future of autonomous mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the size and scope of any proposed demilitarized zone to be established. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218163025/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com



Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

investors@safeprogroup.com