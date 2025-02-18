Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI) the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, announces its partnership with LCP Transportation, a leader in non-emergency medical transportation services, to deliver enhanced multilingual communication in the healthcare industry. Leveraging OneMeta's VerbumCall technology, this collaboration aims to provide real-time language support in over 140 languages, which allows members to communicate effectively and confidently in their preferred language.

This groundbreaking partnership addresses one of healthcare's most significant challenges: providing accurate and timely communication between members and staff. Through VerbumCall's AI-powered capabilities, LCP Transportation strengthens their commitment to their customers.

Enhancing Patient Support Through AI Technology

By integrating VerbumCall into its transportation operations, LCP Transportation has simplified the challenges of transporting members with many native languages. The VerbumCall system provides for immediate communication and eliminates misunderstandings. With VerbumCall, healthcare providers can better serve their communities by removing language barriers and focus on quality care.

"Partnering with LCP Transportation underscores our mission to create a world rich in understanding and communication," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "VerbumCall technology transforms how member-provider interactions take place, ensuring that no member feels lost or misunderstood because of a language barrier. This partnership sets a new standard for language inclusivity in healthcare."

Ron Robinson, Founder of LCP Transportation (a minority and privately owned company) added:

"This innovative technology not only improves call handling times but also ensures compliance with industry standards, maintaining an impressive 85-90% response rate within 30 seconds-well above the industry average." Ron continues, "The AI INTERPRETER SERVICE drastically enhances efficiency by halving the time required for translation calls, compared to traditional methods. Typically, calls that take 30 minutes with human translators are reduced to just 15 minutes or less with AI INTERPRETER."

Why VerbumCall Matters for Healthcare

Traditional language translation involves prolong waiting, incomplete translations, or reliance on in-person interpreters. VerbumCall's advanced AI-driven platform eliminates these inefficiencies by offering real-time translation and interpretation through a fully secured system that meets SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance standards. Key benefits include:

Instant AI-powered interpretation : Members and caregivers receive immediate communication support in their native language.

Implementation simplicity : A frictionless integration process without IT overhauls or special equipment.

Scalability: Fully capable of handling extensive member interactions while adhering to stringent healthcare regulations.

Through this collaboration, OneMeta Inc. and LCP Transportation create complete language accessibility in healthcare, providing members with an easy-to-understand experience that improves outcomes.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary end-to-end natural language processing architecture allows the spoken and written words to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's technology supports real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of enterprise security and privacy.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

About LCP Transportation

Established as a leader in non-emergency medical transportation, LCP Transportation offers integrated solutions to ensure safe, timely, and efficient healthcare access for communities. From its professional call center to its robust scheduling and compliance systems, LCP provides personalized transportation services that address both routine and urgent medical needs. Guided by innovation and member care, LCP simplifies medical transportation logistics to reduce costs for its partners and improve outcomes for its customers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241220

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.