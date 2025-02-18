Wooptix, a leader in semiconductor metrology leveraging wavefront phase imaging technology, has raised over €10 million in a Series C funding round. The round was led by Samsung Venture Investment Corporation and Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT) with participation from existing investors, including the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund), Intel Capital, MONDRAGON Corporation, and TEL Venture Capital, Inc.

"The investment allows us to push the boundaries in resolution quality within the semiconductor technology landscape," said José Manuel Rodriguez Ramos, CEO of Wooptix. "Continued support from our investors has allowed us to introduce our semiconductor metrology Fabtool to global markets and deliver innovative solutions to an international customer base."

The surging demand for AI has placed unprecedented pressure on the semiconductor manufacturing industry to produce increasingly complex and miniaturized chips. Traditional tools often fall short of the precision, automation, and efficiency required to meet today's production needs. Wooptix is addressing this challenge head-on with innovative metrology tools that rapidly and accurately detect nanoscale defects, setting a new standard for speed and accuracy within the manufacturing processes.

"Wooptix and its advanced semiconductor metrology technology are a testament to the innovation in the IT ecosystem," stated a Samsung representative. "This investment reinforces our leadership in AI and enhanced connected experiences, which ultimately define the purpose of semiconductors."

Derived from adaptive optics research in astronomy, Wooptix continues to demonstrate market dominance with the recent launch of its flagship product, Phemet®, a semiconductor metrology Fabtool. Phemet® delivers industry-leading lateral resolution and near real-time process capability, significantly reducing production times and increasing supply chain efficiency.

"The Phemet capability of collecting over 16 million data points with sub-nanometer height resolution enables semiconductor manufacturers to reduce energy waste during production," explains José Manuel Rodriguez Ramos. "Already adopted by major semiconductor manufacturers, Phemet® is on track for full automation and factory floor deployment for in-line testing in the coming months."

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Oscar López, has praised Wooptix as a "success story": "From increasing Investment in Research, and its transfer of knowledge from the University to the Company, to the Territorial Structuring of Government Investments, aimed at the economic sectors of the future", explained.

With an international presence across Europe, the United States, and Asia with headquarters in Spain, Wooptix is positioned for global growth. The new funding will accelerate product development, expand international reach, and scale the company's team to meet growing industry demand.

About Wooptix

Wooptix is a leader in semiconductor metrology through the use of wavefront phase imaging, a technique derived from research in adaptive optics for astronomy. With a multidisciplinary team, and a flagship product, Phemet®, Wooptix is revolutionizing semiconductor metrology with the highest lateral resolution and fastest measurement technique for in-line factory measurements. Wooptix offices are in Tenerife (Spain), Madrid (Spain), and San Francisco (USA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218889528/en/

Contacts:

For More Information

Laila Quiles Blanco

Marketing Manager

laila.quiles@wooptix.com

Mobile: +34 604269377