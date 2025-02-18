MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), a US-based financial services holding company Tuesday announced that their stockholders approved Capital One's acquisition of Discover at their Special Meetings.At their Special Meetings, Capital One and Discover stockholders overwhelmingly approved the acquisition.Capital One: Over 99.8% of voted shares supported the deal, representing 85.1% of total outstanding shares as of December 27, 2024.Discover: Over 99.3% of voted shares favored the transaction, accounting for approximately 81.6% of outstanding shares as of the record date.Stockholder approval is a key milestone in the merger of Capital One and Discover, two companies committed to providing innovative solutions for consumers, small businesses, merchants, and communities.Additional Merger Conditions:Capital One expects to close the transaction in early 2025, pending approval from the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and other customary conditions.The Delaware State Bank Commissioner approved the acquisition on December 18, 2024.COF is currently trading at $202.3 0.37% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX