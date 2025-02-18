Duke Energy names Katherine Neebe as chief communications officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy announced today it has appointed Katherine Neebe, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, as chief communications officer (CCO), effective Feb. 24.

Neebe succeeds Oscar Suris, senior vice president and CCO, who will become a senior advisor.

"Katherine has demonstrated a deep appreciation for the critical role that clear, timely communications play in fostering trust among our stakeholders," said Louis Renjel, executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer. "She has the leadership skills and external affairs experience needed to help meet the expectations of our customers, communities, shareholders and other stakeholders."

Neebe added, "Delivering business outcomes by serving our customers and communities will remain my focus. Corporate Communications is essential in advancing our ambitious energy modernization strategy, aimed at meeting our communities' growing and evolving energy needs."

Under Suris, Duke Energy's Corporate Communications reorganized to become a fully integrated communications, public affairs and brand marketing organization, expanding its external storytelling and internal communications capabilities.

"I am thankful for Oscar's dedication and commitment to Duke Energy during his tenure here, and I'm grateful to have the benefit of Oscar's outstanding expertise and counsel," Renjel said.

Suris added, "It's been my privilege to work with this talented team and tell the dynamic story of Duke Energy. This is the right time to transition to an advisor role and help empower the next generation of communications leaders."

Duke Energy also announced Amy Strecker will lead Neebe's former organization in the interim, in addition to her current role as Duke Energy Foundation president.

About Katherine Neebe

Neebe is senior vice president and chief communications officer at Duke Energy. She is a recognized leader at the nexus of corporate strategy, stakeholder engagement and global responsibility with a proven track record of aligning programs to deliver business growth and address societal challenges. With leadership initiatives at Fortune 100+ companies - including Duke Energy and Walmart as well as the World Wildlife Fund - she has consistently driven enterprise-defining programs that resonate with a wide array of stakeholders.

Previously, Neebe served as senior vice president and chief sustainability officer at Duke Energy, where she directed enterprisewide sustainability and policy initiatives while overseeing the Duke Energy Foundation's more than $30 million annual philanthropic investments. In this capacity, she led Duke Energy's strategic engagement efforts to develop solutions to meet customer needs for continued reliable and affordable energy - while balancing environmental and social outcomes.

A North Carolina native, Neebe is a First Movers fellow through the Aspen Institute, received her Master of Business Administration from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Colorado College.

