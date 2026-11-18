STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR, CHTRP) (along with its subsidiaries, " Charter ") announced the expiration and results, as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 17, 2026 (the " Expiration Date "), of the previously announced eight separate offers (each, an " Offer " and, collectively, the " Offers ") by its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC (" CCO ") and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. (" CCO Capital " and, together with CCO, collectively, the " Issuers " or the " Company "), to purchase for cash the outstanding series of their notes listed in the table below (collectively, the " Notes " and each a " Series "). In addition, the Company today announced that it had increased the aggregate Consideration for the Offers to $1.501 billion (the " Offer Cap "), excluding Accrued Interest and fees and expenses related to the Offers, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated November 10, 2026 (as supplemented, the " Offer to Purchase "). The Company has exercised its right to increase the aggregate principal amount of 3.700% Senior Secured Notes due 2051 accepted for purchase by less than 2% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of such Series of Notes, as further described in the Acceptance Priority Procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase, without amending or extending the Offer. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the same meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Because the aggregate Consideration for all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date exceeded the Offer Cap, the Company has accepted for purchase all validly tendered Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 1 through 3. The Company will not accept for purchase any Notes with an Acceptance Priority Level of 4 or lower. The total aggregate principal amount of the Notes accepted by the Company in connection with the Offers is $2.7 billion.

Withdrawal rights for the Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 17, 2026. As of the Expiration Date, all conditions to the Offers were deemed satisfied or waived by the Company.

The table below sets forth, among other things, the principal amount of each Series of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase and the applicable Consideration:

Acceptance

Priority

Level Title of

Security CUSIP/ISIN

Number(1) Principal

Amount

Outstanding(1) Principal

Amount

Tendered Principal

Amount

Accepted Consideration(2) 1 3.850% Senior

Secured Notes

Due 2061 161175BY9 /

US161175BY99 $1,850 million $1,274 million $1,274 million $543.71 2 3.950% Senior

Secured Notes

Due 2062 161175CG7 /

US161175CG74 $1,400 million $917 million $917 million $548.83 3 3.700% Senior

Secured Notes

Due 2051 161175BV5 /

US161175BV50 $1,527 million $528 million $528 million $576.70 4 3.900% Senior

Secured Notes

Due 2052 161175CA0 /

US161175CA05 $1,884 million N/A $0 $592.38 5 4.400% Senior

Secured Notes

Due 2061 161175CC6 /

US161175CC60 $1,400 million N/A $0 $600.90 6 3.500% Senior

Secured Notes

Due 2042 161175CE2 /

US161175CE27 $897 million N/A $0 $635.92 7 3.500% Senior

Secured Notes

Due 2041 161175BZ6 /

US161175BZ64 $1,006 million N/A $0 $642.90 8 4.800% Senior

Secured Notes

Due 2050 161175BT0 /

US161175BT05 $1,605 million N/A $0 $691.31

(1) No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP numbers or ISINs listed above. Such information is provided solely for the convenience of the Holders of the Notes. Represents aggregate principal amount outstanding as of September 30, 2026. (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase, as determined in accordance with the pricing terms announced by the Company on November 17, 2026. The Consideration does not include the applicable Accrued Interest, which will be paid in cash in addition to the applicable Consideration on the Settlement Date.

The settlement date for the Offers is expected to be on November 19, 2026, the second business day after the Expiration Date (the " Settlement Date "). On the Settlement Date, Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Consideration, which is based on the previously announced pricing terms for the Offers, in cash. Such Holders will also receive an additional cash payment equal to accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes to, but excluding, the Settlement Date (the "Accrued Interest"). Notes validly tendered but not accepted for purchase will be promptly returned or credited to the tendering Holders' accounts at The Depository Trust Company (" DTC ").

The Company retained BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (the " Joint-Lead Dealer Managers ") to act as joint-lead dealer managers for the Offers, and Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (the " Co-Dealer Managers ") to act as co-dealer managers for the Offers. Questions regarding terms and conditions of the Offers should be directed to BofA Securities, Inc., Liability Management Group at (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or (980) 387-3907 (collect), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Liability Management Group at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-4087 (collect) or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Liability Management Group at (800) 624-1808 (toll-free) or (212) 761-1057 (collect).

D.F. King & Co., Inc. has acted as the Information Agent and Tender Agent for the Offers. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Offers or for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (866) 416-0577 (toll-free) or (212) 993-7540 (banks and brokers) or by email at [email protected] . Copies of the Offer to Purchase are also available at the following web address: www.dfking.com/charter. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Offers.

This press release is for informational purposes only. This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Notes. The Offers have been made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and related documents. The Offers were not made to Holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offers were deemed to be made on behalf of the Company by the Joint-Lead Dealer Managers, the Co-Dealer Managers or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR, CHTRP), through its Spectrum brand, is the leading internet and video provider in the nation and the fastest growing mobile company in our footprint, with services available to more than 70 million homes and businesses across 45 states. Supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees,* we are America's Internet Company®.

More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

*At close of the Cox acquisition, Spectrum announced that over the next 18 months, it will fully return legacy Cox's customer service function to the U.S.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the Offers. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in Charter's filings with the SEC. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "future," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases," "grow," "focused on" and "potential," among others.

All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company is under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.