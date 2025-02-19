St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - MicroCap Report provides commentary on the game-changing partnership between Siyata Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) (NASDAQ: SYTAW) and JVCKenwood.

Strategic Expansion: Siyata Mobile's partnership with JVCKenwood and availability on leading cellular carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile provide unparalleled market access, significantly expanding its sales channels across North America.

Industry Shift to PoC: With businesses and first responders rapidly transitioning from Land Mobile Radio (LMR) to Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC), Siyata's SD7 handsets are poised to capitalize on this $7 billion market.

Major Growth Catalysts: Landmark agreements with JVCKenwood, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon strengthen Siyata's competitive position, reduce customer acquisition costs, and create powerful new revenue streams.

Go to https://microcapreports.com/siyata to read the Siyata Mobile report provided by MicroCap Reports.

Siyata Mobile Inc. continues to establish itself as a leading force in the Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) market, and its recent partnership with JVCKenwood USA Corp. marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth. With increasing demand for modern communication solutions in industries such as public safety, transportation, construction, and enterprise security, this collaboration has the potential to significantly expand Siyata's market reach and revenue opportunities.

The Shift from LMR to PoC

For decades, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) has been the industry standard for mission-critical communications, but its limited range, high costs, and infrastructure requirements have made it increasingly impractical. The transition to Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) is accelerating as organizations seek nationwide, cost-effective, and scalable communication solutions.

Siyata Mobile is at the forefront of this transformation with its rugged, high-performance SD7 handset series, designed to replace aging two-way radios with a modern, LTE- and 5G-enabled alternative. The company's expansion into the $7 billion PoC market represents a substantial revenue opportunity, and its latest high-profile partnership with JVCKenwood and availability through major carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon validate the demand for its products.

Why the Kenwood Partnership is a Game Changer

JVCKenwood is a dominant force in professional communications, with a well-established dealer network spanning thousands of distributors across North America. This partnership gives Siyata Mobile instant access to a massive new sales pipeline, significantly accelerating adoption and revenue potential.

With Kenwood's presence in the public safety, security, logistics, and enterprise sectors, Siyata's SD7 devices gain immediate credibility and a seamless path to large-scale deployment. Instead of building a dealer network from scratch, Siyata leverages Kenwood's trusted relationships, fast-tracking PoC adoption for mission-critical customers.

For shareholders, this partnership is a major catalyst. By embedding its technology within Kenwood's LMR ecosystem, Siyata has positioned itself as the go-to provider for customers transitioning from traditional radio systems to PoC technology. This significantly expands its total addressable market and strengthens its long-term growth trajectory.

The Second Catalyst for Growth

While the JVCKenwood agreement fortifies Siyata's distribution channels, the availability of Siyata's next-generation SD7 Ultra series 5G mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) cellular radio handsets on T-Mobile's 5G network - the nation's largest, is equally as important.

Siyata's SD7 Ultra and SD7 Ultra S 5G mission-critical PoC radios availability on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, brings high-speed, ultra-reliable push-to-talk solutions to first responders on T-Mobile's Direct Connect platform. Siyata's devices provide:

Instant, reliable communication for emergency responders

Advanced operational awareness through integrated applications

Seamless nationwide connectivity over T-Mobile's robust 5G infrastructure

These 5G-powered devices will enhance response times, improve crisis coordination, and ultimately help save lives, making them a critical tool for police, fire, EMS, and disaster response teams.

Combined Impact

Together, the JVCKenwood partnership and T-Mobile agreement form a powerful one-two punch that positions Siyata as the premier PoC provider for both commercial and first responder markets.

Kenwood delivers an expansive dealer network that will push Siyata's SD7 PoC devices into mission-critical industries such as logistics, security, and construction.

T-Mobile unlocks direct sales into public safety agencies, strengthening Siyata's presence in the rapidly growing first responder communication market.

With these two agreements, Siyata has dramatically reduced its sales cycle, expanded its market reach, and positioned itself for significant revenue acceleration in 2025 and beyond.

By aligning with Kenwood's vast dealer network and T-Mobile's first responder solutions, Siyata has secured two of the most powerful distribution channels in the PoC industry.

With the transition from LMR to PoC gaining momentum, Siyata Mobile is uniquely positioned to dominate the next generation of mission-critical communications.

