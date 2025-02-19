Stantec to provide design services for €3.2 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in Italy

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE:STN

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, and its partner Drees & Sommer have been selected for Silicon Box's new €3.2 billion state-of-the-art semiconductor assembly and test facility in Northern Italy. Stantec will provide architecture for the administration areas and infrastructure design including overall permitting services.

Scheduled to begin operations in 2028, the new facility will be located close to Novara, Piedmont, and is expected to create approximately 1,600 jobs in the region. As Silicon Box's second asset, it will emulate the company's state-of-the-art automated flagship facility in Singapore, which offers the world's most advanced large-format panel-level semiconductor packaging solutions.

"The global market is looking for a more secure and robust electronics supply chain. Silicon Box's expansion into Italy is a significant catalyst to this growing ecosystem in Europe," said Leonard Castro, Stantec's executive vice president for Buildings. "By uniting our local presence with global expertise in this space, we're uniquely positioned to support Silicon Box with this expansion."

Drees & Sommer, a global provider of single source consultation and implementation services for the real estate, infrastructure and industrial markets, is providing industrial engineering, architecture, structural engineering, and mechanical/electrical engineering as well as clean room/dry room design services for the production and central utility buildings.

Silicon Box is an advanced semiconductor integration facility specializing in enabling chiplet architecture and high-performance packaging solutions essential for next generation semiconductors, and this project marks its first manufacturing expansion outside of Singapore.

"Silicon Box selected Stantec for its global expertise in building cutting-edge manufacturing facilities. Their partnership with Drees & Sommer highlights a dedication to excellence, and both companies bring a wealth of experience drawn from their extensive global portfolios, providing us with confidence to align with the expectations of Europe and the Italian central and local governments," said Mike Han, head of business at Silicon Box. "We were impressed with Stantec's dedication to sustainable development, which will enable Silicon Box's Novara foundry to align with Europe's high environmental and community standards. Our recent kick-off workshop has set a strong foundation for the design phase, and we look forward to execution."

Bringing innovation to Italy

With a goal to develop advanced technologies that are critical to scale next generation applications with lower-cost, enhanced performance and flexibility, the new facility is expected to serve as a catalyst for broader advanced manufacturing investments and innovation in Italy. It will enhance the country's competitive strengths on key initiatives such as artificial intelligence, data centers, mobile technologies, electric vehicles, radio frequency power amplifiers, wearables, and edge computing.

These initiatives reflect Silicon Box's commitment to its broader investment strategy in the semiconductor industry. They also align with the Italian government and European Commission's goals of driving innovation and building a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.

Stantec's design will embrace the highest environmental standards, focusing on sustainability and minimizing environmental impact per the European Commission's current and future requirements.

Expanding production across the globe

Stantec's industry-leading integrated architectural and engineering team works with the global industrial sector, helping clients improve their operations, reduce costs, and optimize production flows.

Silicon Box's plant marks one of several major advanced manufacturing projects currently in design by Stantec, including the Qcells solar power manufacturing facility, a $2.5 billion investment that will quadruple its production capacity; Form Factory 1 iron-air battery production facility, a fast-tracked new plant to mass produce low-cost, grid-scale batteries; and Agratas battery cell manufacturing facility, a new £4 billion battery plant.

