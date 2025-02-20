CreateMe Technologies and The University of Warwick Pioneer Breakthrough in Reversible Adhesive Technology that will Drastically Reduce Apparel's Environmental Impact

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateMe Technologies, a pioneer in automated apparel manufacturing with adhesives, and The University of Warwick, globally renowned for applied research excellence, today announced its proprietary thermoreversible adhesive after an extensive three-year research and development program. This scientific breakthrough is backed by 19 patents and is poised to make textile recycling more scalable for a $1.7 trillion fashion industry.

Integrated within CreateMe's advanced robotic systems, this invention minimizes manufacturing costs while drastically reducing environmental impact by embedding circularity directly into the manufacturing process to reduce waste and emissions by reusing, recycling, and recovering materials. CreateMe's vision is to create a closed-loop system where once a consumer is finished using a product, it can then be efficiently disassembled for recycling and returned to the material supply chain.

"CreateMe is uniquely positioned to transform how apparel is made," said Cam Myers, Founder and CEO of CreateMe. "Our thermoreversible adhesive science paves the way for enhanced recycling opportunities, as part of our overall automated assembly manufacturing process, producing apparel in-market and on-demand. The timing could not be greater with the Extended Producer Responsibility legislation currently being enacted in Europe and in certain U.S. states that bring enhanced requirements for end of life management of apparel products. This is a game changer for enabling the wider adoption of locally produced apparel and to facilitate recycling."

The fashion industry generates approximately 92 million tons of textile waste annually , with a significant portion ending up in landfills. Today, textile recycling is inherently non-scalable due to the high manual labor resources required to de-stitch and separate non like-for-like fabrics and hardware for in-take. Conversely, CreateMe and Warwick's reversible adhesive technology enables fully automated bonded assembly and disassembly of garments for recycling. This disassembly process occurs at higher temperatures than typical washing and care operations, reducing the risk of inadvertent failure before the garment reaches the end of its life.

"This collaboration demonstrates how material science and automation can converge to address global sustainability challenges," said Professor Remzi Becer of the University of Warwick. "The potential applications extend far beyond fashion, impacting industries such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and home goods."

CreateMe and Warwick are actively engaging with industry leaders to scale this groundbreaking adhesive technology, extending its applications beyond fashion through beta testing and licensing opportunities. This scalable approach highlights the adhesive's potential to address sustainability challenges on a global scale, transforming not only apparel manufacturing but also other industries and recycling industry partners reliant on efficient, circular production models.

About CreateMe

CreateMe is a category-defining apparel technology company reimagining the way clothes are made. Leveraging cutting-edge robotics, digitally applied adhesives, and proprietary AI/ML software, CreateMe enables on-demand, sustainable production that reduces waste, enhances efficiency and recyclability, and sets a new standard for innovation in fashion. As application experts in digitally applied adhesives and material compatibility, CreateMe holds one of the industry's largest IP portfolios in apparel automation with 95+ patents.

About the University of Warwick

The University of Warwick is one of the UK's leading institutions, recognized globally for its excellence in research, innovation, and industry collaboration. With a strong reputation for advancing solutions to critical global challenges, Warwick continues to drive impactful research across various fields, including sustainable textiles and circular economy initiatives.

To further explore how CreateMe and Warwick's collaboration, led by Professor Remzi Becer and Dan Mackinnon Ph.D. from Warwick, alongside CreateMe's research scientist Yixin Liu, Ph.D., MS, is shaping the future of sustainable fashion and beyond and to read the full research publication visit createme.com/material-science.

