CreateMe Technologies: CreateMe Expands C-suite, Strengthens Advisory Bench to Drive Next Wave of AI-Powered Apparel Manufacturing

Appointment of chief engineer & head of manufacturing and addition of former board member at HanesBrands and former Amazon Softlines CEO as executive advisor, reflects strategic push to advance commercialization of U.S.-based manufacturing

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateMe Technologies , an AI robotics company pioneering automated apparel manufacturing, today announced the promotion of Nick Chope to chief engineer and head of manufacturing and Natasha Chand to executive advisor, marking a major step toward full-scale manufacturing and the continued commercialization of the company's technology in the U.S.

In this new, expanded role, Chope will focus on advancing CreateMe's MeRA (Modular-engineering Robotic Assembly) platform to support multiple garment categories and customers, accelerating the development of next-generation Physical AI tools that teach robotic systems to see, grasp and manipulate fabrics. Leading across product development, R&D, engineering, and manufacturing, Chope will shape how CreateMe brings its automation breakthroughs to commercial scale. With more than 20 years of experience in robotics, automation, and apparel-including roles at Apple, Microsoft, and Tegra, and nearly five years with CreateMe-he has consistently identified opportunities to modernize manufacturing methods and innovate through automation and adhesive assembly. In his new role, he will ensure the company delivers both technical and operational performance.

Natasha Chand joins as an executive advisor, having served as the former global CEO of Amazon Softlines Private Label (apparel, footwear, and accessories) and as a former board member at HanesBrands. Chand brings over 25 years of global omni-channel business leadership and is known for transforming the trajectory of consumer brands through strategic leadership, invention on behalf of customers, and a technology-first mindset.

Chand joins fellow advisors Angus Taylor (former president & CEO, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence), Bill McRaith (former chief supply chain officer, PVH), Paul Herring, Jr. (former chief supply chain officer, Converse) and Remzi Becer, Ph.D. (professor of sustainable polymer chemistry, University of Warwick).

"Nick has been instrumental in validating automated production lines from concept to scale, including shaping the integration of CreateMe's own AI model for deformable material assembly, into our automated adhesive robotics technology," said Cam Myers, CEO at CreateMe. "Natasha's experience driving large-scale transformations at Amazon, Hanes, Target, and Levi's brings an invaluable perspective, connecting how consumers buy with how products are designed, manufactured, and delivered. Under Nick's leadership and Natasha's strategic guidance, CreateMe is positioned to lead this next chapter of apparel manufacturing redefined by technology."

"The apparel industry has relied on the same antiquated 200-year-old sewing machine for far too long. CreateMe is leading one of the most important shifts the industry has seen in generations-redefining how and where clothes are made-and I'm excited to be part of it," said Chand. "Now is the moment for brands to take a big swing at modernizing their business models around this new way of manufacturing."

Alongside Chope's appointment, CreateMe is accelerating a multi-million-dollar, multi-year investment in Physical AI research, leveraging its expanding portfolio of AI patents to advance robotic dexterity and cement its leadership in next-generation apparel manufacturing. These initiatives represent a major step toward full commercial operation in 2026, when CreateMe expects to scale from pilot programs to high-volume production across multiple apparel categories. To learn more about CreateMe's ongoing research initiatives, visit createme.com/research .

CreateMe was recently accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program, joining a global community of AI startups building the next generation of accelerated computing. Through Inception, CreateMe gains access to NVIDIA's advanced technical resources and ecosystem support, further validating its leadership in robotics and Physical AI applied to next-generation apparel manufacturing and strengthening its path toward commercial-scale U.S. production.

About CreateMe

CreateMe is an AI robotics company pioneering automated soft-material manufacturing, starting in apparel. Built on the conviction that the Future of Fashion is Bonded-not sewn, CreateMe has developed the first unified platform that combines advanced robotics, proprietary adhesive bonding, and Physical AI to manufacture garments with levels of precision, consistency, and speed unattainable through traditional sewing.

By replacing stitch-based construction with digitally applied adhesives and automated material handling, CreateMe enables localized, on-demand production that reduces waste, shortens supply chains, and improves recyclability by design. Its platform includes Pixel micro-adhesive bonding, the MeRA robotic assembly system, and Thermo(re)set reversible adhesive science; breakthrough technologies that unlock scalable, automated production in compact, localized facilities.

CreateMe partners with brands and manufacturers committed to modernizing apparel supply chains through high-efficiency, low-waste, AI-driven manufacturing. With more than 95 patents in robotics, adhesives, and Physical AI, CreateMe is defining the automation infrastructure for bonded manufacturing worldwide.

