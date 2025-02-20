C2 Blockchain Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in Cardano

C2 Blockchain Launches Cardano Investment with an Initial Purchase of 100,000 ADA Coins

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO) is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Cardano (ADA), one of the most innovative and sustainable blockchain platforms in the industry. This investment aligns with C2 Blockchain Inc.'s mission to diversify its digital asset portfolio while supporting cutting-edge blockchain ecosystems. The company is planning to purchase over 100,000 ADA coins starting next week as part of this initiative, with a long-term goal of accumulating 1 million ADA coins.

Expanding into the Cardano Ecosystem

As part of its long-term growth strategy, C2 Blockchain Inc. recognizes the potential of Cardano's blockchain infrastructure, which is built on a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. This approach offers increased scalability, energy efficiency, and security, making it an attractive investment opportunity. By acquiring ADA, C2 Blockchain Inc. aims to participate in the Cardano network's growth, leveraging its capabilities for future blockchain applications and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Cardano's commitment to sustainability and research-driven development aligns with C2 Blockchain Inc.'s goal of fostering responsible blockchain solutions. The investment in ADA allows C2 Blockchain Inc. to explore staking opportunities, smart contract functionalities, and interoperability within the evolving blockchain landscape.

"Our investment in Cardano is a testament to our confidence in its robust technology and long-term vision," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "We believe that Cardano's innovative blockchain solutions will play a crucial role in the future of decentralized applications and financial systems."

Positioning for Future Growth

C2 Blockchain Inc. continues to identify strategic investment opportunities within the cryptocurrency market. The company remains focused on expanding its presence across leading blockchain networks, reinforcing its commitment to technological advancement and financial sustainability. As part of this commitment, we continue to examine the crypto market and will add more coins that align with our vision.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. is a blockchain and cryptocurrency investment company focused on strategic digital asset accumulation, mining operations, and Web3 adoption. By leveraging innovative investment models, C2 Blockchain aims to drive institutional cryptocurrency adoption and build long-term value in the decentralized economy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: Info@c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire