Tortoise Capital Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions

Distribution Amounts and Dates Declared for:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

Tortoise Capital announced distributions declared by its closed-end funds.

Tortoise Capital closed-end funds distribution details are as follows:

Fund Ticker Distribution Amount Distribution Frequency Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. TYG $0.365 Monthly Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund TEAF $0.090 Monthly

TYG and TEAF monthly distributions are payable on Mar. 31, 2025, April 30, 2025, and May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on the respective dates of Mar. 24, 2025, April 23, 2025, and May 23, 2025.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG and TEAF is estimated to be approximately 0 to 10% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $9.6 billion in assets under management as of Jan. 31, 2025, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-

positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors-from production to transportation to distribution. For more information about Tortoise Capital, visit http://www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

