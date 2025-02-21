Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that one of its partner companies, Cykel AI, has successfully integrated DeepSeek R1, an open-source large language model, across its digital worker platform. The integration is expected to reduce the Company's future AI infrastructure costs by up to 96%, with DeepSeek R1 costing just 4% of comparable model rates while matching or exceeding their performance.

Ewan Collinge, Co-Founder & CEO of Cykel, commented: "Just as cloud computing made processing power abundant and fundamentally transformed software, DeepSeek R1 makes AI reasoning abundant and will transform digital workers. The ability to access such sophisticated reasoning capabilities at just 4% of traditional costs unlocks entirely new use cases for our digital workers. While this development is disruptive to closed-source LLM and hardware providers, for application layer companies like Cykel, this is a major step towards abundant, affordable intelligence that we can deploy through our agents. The open-source nature of DeepSeek R1 also gives us enhanced control and security, allowing us to host the models that power our services directly."

The dramatic reduction in underlying AI costs is expected to improve the Company's operating model while enabling additional AI agent features powered by the advanced reasoning capabilities of DeepSeek R1.

Through its wholly owned venture studio, Crowdform, Pioneer AI developed the AI Agent utilized as Cykel's core business. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI Foundry develops and scales revenue generating Agentic AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI Agents and Defi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem.

Cykel AI creates autonomous digital workers that perform complex business tasks without human supervision. The digital platform puts repetitive tasks on autopilot, enabling recruitment, sales and research teams to operate more efficiently and scale effectively. The Company's first digital worker, Lucy, independently manages end-to-end recruitment processes from candidate sourcing to pipeline management. Cykel's digital workers operate alongside human teams, enabling businesses to transform their operations at scale. For further information, please contact: investors@cykel.ai.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI Foundry is a next-generation Agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating via its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI Agent technology and IP development company.

By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI Foundry develops and scales revenue generating Agentic AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI Agents and Defi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue generating AI Agent solutions with a number of projects fully deployed and in-market within our portfolio of operating company investments, while continuously innovating in-house, driving even greater industry advancements.

Through its digital product and venture studio, Crowdform, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with some leading AI companies globally. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue generating Agentic Ai and DeFi.

For additional information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

