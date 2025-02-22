Deutsche Bank's stock continues to demonstrate robust performance on the XETRA exchange, with shares climbing 1.3% to reach €19.62. This upward trajectory places the stock within striking distance of its 52-week high of €20.18, reflecting strong investor confidence. Trading volume has surged to 5.1 million shares, underscoring heightened market interest. The current share price represents a remarkable recovery from its recent low of €12.04. Adding to the positive outlook, shareholders can anticipate an increased dividend payment of €0.679 per share for the current year, up significantly from the previous year's €0.45. Analysts maintain an optimistic stance, projecting an average target price of €21.19.

Strategic Reorganization of Retail Banking

In a significant operational shift, the bank is streamlining its retail banking segment to enhance efficiency and optimize costs. The restructuring involves consolidating mortgage and consumer lending operations under the company's primary brands. Mortgage products will be exclusively offered through select channels, while consumer credit services will be maintained across multiple platforms. This strategic realignment aims to standardize lending processes, particularly in the modernization loan sector, to achieve greater operational efficiency.

