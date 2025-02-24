Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is happy to announce that, as of February 23rd, 2025 it has signed an area development agreement for the province of Saskatchewan to open 10 new franchised locations of Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR").





"The Health and Wellness sector is one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding areas in the QSR industry, and today's announcement is a statement of Happy Belly's commitment to our growth plans for Heal across North America. Our ultimate goal is to establish this brand as a category leader in North America so we are well on our way. With Saskatchewan now becoming the fourth province to sign an Area Development agreement for Heal Wellness, our brand's total units with Area Developers and franchisees have reached 110, with several already open, under construction, or secured through franchise agreements and we plan on further accelerating our committed expansion plans in 2025." said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.





"We remain dedicated to delivering shareholder value through a disciplined approach to both organic and inorganic growth that has never been experienced before by any QSR consolidatory in Canada. By leveraging our franchising expertise and strategic roadmap, we are quickly positioning Heal as Canada's leading national smoothie and acai bowl chain. Our Area Developer, Mr. Stephen Travers, is one of the best professionals I've ever worked with and an expert in brand development across Central and Western Canada. We worked together at Extreme Brandz, MTY Group, Crave It Restaurant Group and so far at Happy Belly Food Group we are loving working together again. This achievement marks a significant milestone for both Heal and the Happy Belly team as we accelerate our growth plans across North America. Stephen's proven expertise is a vital component of our success, enabling Happy Belly to sustain its rapid franchise expansion."





"We currently have 456 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth. It is key for us to continue selecting the right franchise partners along with the right real estate in order to achieve our development goals for the brands."



We are just getting started



Area Developer

We have signed with experienced Stephen Travers as our Area Developer in Saskatchewan. Stephen was the 1st Extreme Pita Franchisee ever, and later the 1st ever Area-Developer for Extreme Pita, Mucho Burrito and Via Cibo. He has over 22 years of QSR experience and an impressive track record of developing brands quickly in Western Canada. Stephen has developed over 165 QSR restaurants and has delivered for us time and time again as we built our previous brands.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.





Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

