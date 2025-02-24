Firebolt Expands into APAC with Sandeep Mathur as Managing Director

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebolt, the Data Warehouse for AI applications, today announced the appointment of Sandeep Mathur as the Managing Director, APAC. In this role, Sandeep will drive Firebolt's growth strategy in APAC, lead regional go-to-market (GTM) efforts, and collaborate with Firebolt's leadership to build global teams-including support, sales development, and engineering-based in India.

With over 25 years of leadership experience in the technology industry, Sandeep brings a deep understanding of enterprise data and analytics. Prior to joining Firebolt, he held leadership roles at Lentra, Oracle, among others, where he was instrumental in driving business expansion, strategic sales and fostering innovation in technology and data analytics solutions. With his appointment, Firebolt will focus on expanding its footprint in key verticals like financial services, e-commerce, and technology, where real-time analytics and lightning-fast performance are critical.

Eldad Farkash, Co-founder & CEO of Firebolt, commented on the appointment: "Sandeep Mathur's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Firebolt. His deep understanding of the APAC market, combined with his strategic expertise, will be instrumental as we empower APAC enterprises with a new generation of high-performance analytics, expand partner ecosystems and enhance customer education initiatives that redefine speed, scale, and efficiency."

Hemanth Vedagarbha, President, Firebolt said, "We are thrilled to have Sandeep Mathur at Firebolt. His deep expertise in scaling high-growth technology businesses and driving customer success in the region makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. As Firebolt continues to redefine cloud data analytics with unmatched speed and efficiency, Sandeep's leadership will play a crucial role in expanding our presence and delivering exceptional value to enterprises across APAC."

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Sandeep Mathur, Managing Director, APAC, Firebolt stated, "Innovation and technology are transforming how businesses in APAC operate. Joining Firebolt at such a pivotal time in the data and analytics landscape, I look forward to helping businesses achieve unmatched performance and efficiency. Firebolt's innovative approach to cloud data warehousing is setting new benchmarks in performance and cost efficiency. My focus will be on collaborating with enterprises and fast-growing startups across APAC to optimize their cloud data infrastructures and maximize their performance-to-cost ratio. I look forward to partnering with our talented team and stakeholders to help organizations in the region unlock the full potential of their data."

The APAC region is witnessing a massive shift toward data democratization, AI-powered analytics, and cost-optimized cloud solutions. Firebolt is well-positioned to help businesses achieve unmatched performance and efficiency in data analytics. Sandeep's appointment underscores Firebolt's commitment to expanding its global footprint and delivering best-in-class analytics solutions to enterprises worldwide.

Firebolt is the Cloud Data Warehouse designed to handle the speed, scale, and flexibility of AI applications. By delivering ultra-low latency, high concurrency, multi-dimensional elasticity, and flexibility, Firebolt empowers organizations to build data-intensive AI applications that perform at scale. For more information, visit www.firebolt.io and follow on LinkedIn .

