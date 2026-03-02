BWA Group Plc - Transfer of Shares by Managing Director to Non-Executive Director
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02
2 March 2026
BWA Group PLC
(" BWA", or the " Company")
Transfer of Shares by Managing Director to Non-Executive Director
BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has transferred 9,702,446 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") to John Byfield, the Company's Non-Executive Director. This follows Mr Byfield being out of the country when a group of investors, including Mr Butterfield, purchased the shares previously held St. Georges Eco Mining Corp, announced on 16 January 2026.
Following the transfer, Mr Byfield will hold a total of 17,322,642 Ordinary Shares (including shares held by his wife, Lyn Byfield), equivalent to 1.78% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. Mr Butterfield's holding is now 76,448,433 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 7.88% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Aquis Corporate Adviser
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0) 20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Name
James Butterfield
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
9,702,446
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
27/2/26
Place of the transaction
N/A
Name
John Byfield
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
9,702,446
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
27/2/26
Place of the transaction
N/A