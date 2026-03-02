BWA Group Plc - Transfer of Shares by Managing Director to Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

2 March 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Transfer of Shares by Managing Director to Non-Executive Director

BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has transferred 9,702,446 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") to John Byfield, the Company's Non-Executive Director. This follows Mr Byfield being out of the country when a group of investors, including Mr Butterfield, purchased the shares previously held St. Georges Eco Mining Corp, announced on 16 January 2026.

Following the transfer, Mr Byfield will hold a total of 17,322,642 Ordinary Shares (including shares held by his wife, Lyn Byfield), equivalent to 1.78% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. Mr Butterfield's holding is now 76,448,433 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 7.88% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Aquis Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name James Butterfield Reason for notification Director of BWA Group Plc Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and

volume(s) 9,702,446

0.0581p per Ordinary Share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 27/2/26 Place of the transaction N/A