Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 08:16
0,003 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 08:18 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group Plc - Transfer of Shares by Managing Director to Non-Executive Director

BWA Group Plc - Transfer of Shares by Managing Director to Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

2 March 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

Transfer of Shares by Managing Director to Non-Executive Director

BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has transferred 9,702,446 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") to John Byfield, the Company's Non-Executive Director. This follows Mr Byfield being out of the country when a group of investors, including Mr Butterfield, purchased the shares previously held St. Georges Eco Mining Corp, announced on 16 January 2026.

Following the transfer, Mr Byfield will hold a total of 17,322,642 Ordinary Shares (including shares held by his wife, Lyn Byfield), equivalent to 1.78% of the Ordinary Shares in issue. Mr Butterfield's holding is now 76,448,433 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 7.88% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Aquis Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name

James Butterfield

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

9,702,446
0.0581p per Ordinary Share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

27/2/26

Place of the transaction

N/A

Name

John Byfield

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

9,702,446
0.0581p per Ordinary Share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

27/2/26

Place of the transaction

N/A


© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.