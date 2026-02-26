BWA Group Plc - Field Mapping and Sampling Programme at the Isoukustouc Licence
26 February 2026
BWA Group PLC
("BWA", or the "Company") (AQUIS: BWAP)
Field Mapping and Sampling Programme at the Isoukustouc Licence, and Update on Winterhouse Project Claims Group, Kings of the North Project, Quebec, Canada
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration permits in Cameroon, mining claims in Canada, and is quoted on London's Aquis Growth Market, provides an update on its recently completed mapping and sampling visit to the Kings of the North (" KOTN") Isoukustouc licence, Quebec, Canada (" Isoukustouc" or " Isoukustouc Project").
The Isoukustouc licence group is in the North-Shore region of the St-Lawrence River, in proximity to the communities of Baie Comeau (80 km south) and Sept-Îles (150 km east) (Figure 1). The Isoukustouc licence is located less than ten kilometres to the northeast of the Manic-3 hydro generating station within the Manicouagan Reservoir. The Isoukustouc licence consists of 30 claims totalling 16.5 km 2 .
The licence area is prospective for intrusion-related Ni-Cu (+/-PGE) sulphide mineralisation, with additional potential of magmatic lithium. Several Ni-Cu-PGE occurrences have been uncovered recently in the Grenville Province, including the Cu-Ni mineralisation associated with mafic intrusions of the Lac Volant Occurrence in the Matamec Complex.
Summary
KOTN through use of geological consultants, Addison Mining Services Ltd ("AMS") and Minéralis Consulting Services ("Minéralis") completed a four-day follow up site visit to the KOTN Isoukustouc licence. The visit was completed between the 29 October to 1 November 2025, during which 36 primary surface samples were taken from accessible areas near high priority geophysical anomalies (Figures 2 to 5). Mapping covered >6.5 km 2 .
The visit was conducted in follow up to the 2023 field visit for the assessment of existing known targets to gain a better understanding of the project's geology, target characteristics and accessibility for possible future work programmes.
Three known prospects and their strike extents were targeted from previous exploration works and interpretations (Manic-3, B-40 and Mathilda). Thirty eight surface grab samples were collected and sent to ALS Canada for analysis.
Sample Results
The team visited three known mineral prospects; B-40, Manic-3, and Mathilda and confirmed the presence of disseminated and massive sulphides that are associated with magmatic rocks of Gabbroic composition, generally consisting of pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite, as shown in Figure 2 of sample G350067. A total of 36 rock samples were collected, representing a variety of lithologies, mineralised intervals, and structural features.
The main anomalous samples include G350067, G350069, G350080, and G350081, showing elevated Cu, Co, Ni, and Ag with a small amount of Au detected in G350067. These results are notable, as elevated levels of these metals are often indicative of an intrusion-related sulphide system, consistent with the geological model for the area.
The identification of low-level gold within one of the samples further enhances the prospectivity, suggesting the possibility of polymetallic mineralisation in addition to the base metals.
Samples G350067 (0.81% Cu, 0.28% Ni, 0.14 % Co, 0.16 ppm Au and 4.71 ppm Ag - Figure 2) and G350069 (0.20% Cu, 0.19% Ni, 0.02 ppm Au and 1.12 ppm Ag) are situated within the Manic-3 prospect, an area known for its sulphide mineralisation. Meanwhile, samples G350080 (0.10% Cu, 0.16% Ni and 1.05 ppm Ag) and G350081 (0.11% Cu, 0.14% Ni and 1.10 ppm Ag) are located within the Mathilda prospect, which has previously been identified as a high-priority target due to the presence of disseminated sulphides within gabbroic intrusions.
Geological observations from the 2025 programme support the interpretation of an intrusion-related Ni-Cu sulphide system, consistent with historical work in the region. Mapping at B-40 validated the structural corridor hosting mineralisation and confirmed the continuity of gabbro to gabbronorite units along strike. Both intrusive-hosted and metasedimentary-hosted sulphides were observed in the southwest claim block, highlighting diverse favourable environments for mineralisation.
Mapping west of Manic-3 delineated new mineralised intervals over a strike length of approximately 90 metres, and Mathilda exhibited high proportions of disseminated sulphides (20-25%) within gabbroic intrusions, reinforcing its status as a high-priority exploration target.
In summary, the 2025 field programme have enhanced the geological understanding of the Isoukustouc property, confirmed multiple mineralised targets, and identified key logistical requirements for future exploration phases.
The 2025 results, coupled with the 2023 results provide a strong foundation and insight into the mineral potential of the Isoukustouc property, highlighting the spatial distribution of mineralisation within the claims. Although the total number of samples is relatively low, their anomalous nature suggests the presence of potentially economic mineralised systems, warranting further investigation and follow-up systematic sampling in future field programmes across the Isoukustouc licence.
The sample locations with Ni, Cu and Ti results are displayed as Figures 3, 4 and 5 respectively. Results of key target and anomalous elements are presented below.
Jonathan Wearing, Non-Executive Chairman of BWAGroup Plc, commented:
"We are pleased to report additional mapping and sampling activities at Isoukustouc. The detection of anomalous Cu, Co, Ni, and Ag mineralisation, alongside potential Au credits, is particularly encouraging. These findings continue to confirm the area's prospectivity, and BWA intends to develop a comprehensive study plan and pursue a more systematic evaluation of the licence in the near future".
Geology and Geological Interpretation
The licence is located within the Grenville Geological Province of the North Shore region of Quebec. The Grenville Province extends for more than 2,000 km in length and skirts the North Shore of the St-Lawrence River and varies in width between 300 km to 600 km.
The Grenville Province consists of high-grade metamorphic terrains exposed along the southeastern margin of the Canadian Shield, which were deformed by the Grenvillian Orogenic Cycle between 1,160 Ma and 950 Ma. The tectonic fabric of Grenville is predominantly northeast-southwest trending. The present-day aspect of Grenville is the result of a complex polycyclic structural evolution.
Host lithologies from the licence belong to the allochthonous polycyclic belt, composed of paragneisses, orthogneisses, granites, gabbros and anorthosites. In the licence, metamorphism is a higher grade from amphibolite to granulite facies. The area is covered by granite and migmatites of higher metamorphic grade in the upper amphibolite to granulite facies showing evidence of partial melting. These rocks have been locally intruded by mafic and ultramafic rocks such as gabbros, diorites, pyroxenites and monzonites. The intrusive rocks appear as small plutons and stocks.
The mineralisation model type is understood to be an intrusion-related Ni-Cu (-PGE) disseminated, semi- and massive sulphide, with a recent potential addition of magmatic intrusion-related lithium.
Several nickel-copper-PGE occurrences have been uncovered during the last few years in the Grenville Province, including the copper-nickel mineralisation associated with mafic sills or dykes of the Lac Volant Occurrence in the Matamec Complex located 35 kilometres north of Lac Méchant. The known copper-nickel mineralisation (Renzy, Edouard and McNickel occurrences) are largely lower grade (<1% nickel and <1% copper). The most significant PGE mineralisation known is associated with several 2.49 to 2.44 Ga mafic intrusions that extend from southern Quebec into Ontario).
Outcropping mineralisation observed at the Isoukustouc licence occurs as semi-massive sulphides of pyrrhotite, pyrite (Fe) and potentially gold (Au) hosting, chalcopyrite (Cu), pentlandite (Ni) and disseminated sulphides and millimetric stringers observed locally as a stockwork which is hosted within the gabbros. These intrusive gabbroic rocks appear from the limited mapping as small plutons or stocks. Furthermore, these small gabbroic intrusions appear to coincide with the geophysical anomalies.
Rock types and alteration/mineralisation observed are largely in line with expectations from previous studies and reports, indicating most likely exploration target deposit model type being intrusion-related sulphides. However, the occurrence of other deposit types in old basements and long-lived terrains such as orogenic base and precious metal vein/shear type cannot be discounted.
Further work on compilation and interpretation of recent and historic results towards updated target definitions is ongoing.
Update on Winterhouse Claims
BWA Group reports that 32 claims at the Winterhouse Project have been relinquished and 58 claims remain for approximately 30.2 km 2 (Figure 6).
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report which relates to the BWA Isoukustouc Project is based upon and fairly represents information reviewed and compiled by Mr Lewis Harvey, MSc., Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
The results were reviewed by Mr J. N. Hogg, MSc. MAIG, Principal Geologist and Managing Director for Addison Mining Services.
Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.
Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg has reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques. Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward Looking Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement.
No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
The samples were submitted to ALS on the 4 th of November 2025, and results were received on the 7 th of January 2026. The core elements are presented below.
DESCRIPTION
lithology
Ag_ppm
Cd_ppm
Co_ppm
Cr_ppm
Cu_ppm
Li_ppm
Ni_ppm
Pb_ppm
Sr_ppm
Ti_%
Zn_ppm
Zr_ppm
Au_ppm
Pt_ppm
G350051
Diorite
0.04
0.08
44.4
82
15.4
9.5
80.3
5.1
380
1.7
89
52.4
-0.01
-0.01
G350052
Diorite
0.04
0.15
33.3
103
9.1
21.5
77.7
20
1645
1.4
144
42.2
-0.01
-0.01
G350053
Granite
0.02
-0.02
1.7
17
0.7
7.6
3.9
3.1
55.8
0.1
9
94.5
-0.01
-0.01
G350054
Diorite
0.03
0.18
48.9
90
18.6
11.5
63.3
5.3
411
1.7
138
39.3
-0.01
-0.01
G350055
Granite
0.03
0.08
30.3
30
90.9
41.6
35.1
10.2
1250
1.9
184
33.1
-0.01
-0.01
G350056
Diorite
0.26
0.16
84.5
74
185.5
9.3
211
9.1
529
1.7
115
126.5
-0.01
-0.01
G350057
Diorite
0.04
0.16
45.4
74
22.7
10.7
82.4
6.4
447
1.5
131
89.3
-0.01
-0.01
G350058
Syenite
-0.01
0.02
4.7
5
9.1
8.8
3.7
25
613
0.3
45
136
-0.01
-0.01
G350059
Quartzite
0.39
0.73
9.4
42
44.2
8
12.6
187.5
146
0.2
385
182
-0.01
-0.01
G350060
Diorite
0.06
0.13
38.4
70
42.6
19.5
90.3
11.8
1170
2.2
127
46.4
-0.01
-0.01
G350061
Granite
0.06
0.04
10.9
31
28.4
9.7
14.4
11.2
527
0.7
47
109.5
-0.01
-0.01
G350062
Pegmatite
0.02
0.03
8.1
11
0.8
17.2
10.8
17.6
509
0.6
65
58.6
-0.01
-0.01
G350063
Gabbro
0.14
0.2
56.7
353
284
10.3
291
5.4
358
0.4
106
31.5
-0.01
-0.01
G350064
Gabbro
0.2
0.25
87.7
407
528
9.1
998
6.3
663
0.6
114
23
-0.01
-0.01
G350065
Gabbro
0.42
0.42
85.1
444
719
12.2
496
8.7
378
0.4
99
36.4
0.01
-0.01
G350066
Gabbro
0.18
0.22
78.7
162
471
7.5
785
3.8
264
0.4
85
21.3
0.01
-0.01
G350067
Gabbro
4.71
0.56
1430
299
8110
8.5
2820
6.3
120.5
0.1
79
13.6
0.16
0.01
G350068
Pegmatite
0.02
-0.02
2.6
7
18.9
5.1
6.7
17.2
148.5
0.1
20
87.6
-0.01
-0.01
G350069
Gabbro
1.12
0.48
324
242
1960
8
1900
7.3
242
0.2
113
26.2
0.02
-0.01
G350070
Gabbro
0.07
0.23
42
223
19.5
14.8
53.8
6.3
272
0.5
108
53.3
-0.01
-0.01
G350071
Gabbro
0.08
0.11
59.1
168
95.6
7.4
284
4.4
375
0.5
87
22.6
-0.01
-0.01
G350072
Gabbro
0.13
0.08
43.1
13
378
9.4
111.5
10.5
2570
1.9
70
8.1
-0.01
-0.01
G350073
Granite
0.05
0.06
6.4
6
3.4
8.7
5.1
15.8
702
0.3
54
76.5
-0.01
-0.01
G350074
Pegmatite
0.04
0.63
4.6
4
6.9
7.2
1.9
27.4
224
0.6
217
267
-0.01
-0.01
G350076
Granite
0.04
0.1
25.2
202
1.5
9.7
65.6
5.3
454
0.4
87
52.3
-0.01
-0.01
G350077
Granite
0.03
0.04
3.8
13
11.6
18.2
4.8
4.3
145.5
0.2
16
50.6
-0.01
-0.01
G350078
Granite
0.42
0.68
84.3
165
282
12.6
435
12.8
914
0.9
154
14.6
-0.01
-0.01
G350079
Quartzite
0.01
-0.02
0.6
17
2.1
4.5
2.6
0.9
7.4
0.1
2
40.2
0.01
-0.01
G350080
Gabbro
1.05
0.93
247
105
998
10.6
1620
9.5
980
1.1
114
24.2
0.01
-0.01
G350081
Gabbro
1.1
0.79
349
70
1110
9.1
1380
6.8
611
1.0
102
28.9
0.01
-0.01
G350082
Diorite
1.49
0.92
150
64
688
24.7
824
16.7
558
1.6
150
34
0.01
-0.01
G350083
Diorite
0.42
0.2
24.9
48
150
10.8
59
30.4
277
0.8
54
122
-0.01
-0.01
G350084
Quartzite
0.01
-0.02
0.5
20
2.5
3.9
2.3
1.2
11.2
0.0
2
30
-0.01
-0.01
G350085
Diorite
0.06
0.24
19.6
16
24.2
14
14.9
12.9
655
0.6
91
57.9
-0.01
-0.01
G350086
Quartzite
-0.01
-0.02
0.5
12
1
1.7
0.9
0.6
3
0.0
-2
29.2
-0.01
-0.01
G350087
Quartzite
0.02
-0.02
0.5
17
3.4
3.4
2.4
2.7
13.2
0.0
4
17
-0.01
-0.01
4313120_1.png
4313120_0.png
4313120_5.png
4313120_2.jpeg
4313120_3.jpeg
4313120_4.jpeg