Startups across the U.S., Israel and Europe to receive mentorship, technical support and go-to-market guidance to drive AI and cloud security innovation

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the 36 startups selected for the second annual AWS and CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, in collaboration with the NVIDIA Inception program for startups. The program powers the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud security startups across the U.S., Israel and Europe.

AWS, CrowdStrike and NVIDIA Inception will provide the startups with mentorship, technical expertise, funding and go-to-market opportunities to accelerate innovation for cybersecurity's next market-defining disruptors.

The free eight-week program will include access to top cybersecurity investors and enablement sessions. The program will culminate in a live Demo Day at the RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco, where an expert panel will select an innovation award winner, with potential to receive funding from CrowdStrike's strategic investment vehicle, the CrowdStrike Falcon® Fund.

"CrowdStrike revolutionized cybersecurity by bringing AI to the cloud, and now we're extending that innovation by empowering the next wave of AI and cloud security startups," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Together with AWS and NVIDIA Inception, we're combining industry-leading expertise, services and infrastructure across cybersecurity, cloud and AI to equip the next generation of disruptors with the technology, mentorship and resources they need to build and scale transformative security solutions."

"The AWS and CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator continues to help new waves of innovators leverage AWS's advanced generative AI services and secure cloud infrastructure to address critical security challenges," said Chris Grusz, managing director, technology partnerships at AWS. "By combining AWS's advanced AI and cloud services, plus NVIDIA Inception and CrowdStrike's cybersecurity and AI domain expertise, we're fostering an environment where these companies can rapidly develop and deploy cutting-edge solutions to help shape the future of digital security."

The 2025 cohort (stealth companies not included):

Agency

Alto Intelligence

Andromeda Security

Arcanna.ai

Backline AI

Blackwell Security

BreezyAI

Bricklayer AI

Build38

CopperHelm

Daylight Security

Gomboc.ai

Hopper

Kenzo Security

KeyCaliber

Lumida

MagicMirror

NeroSwarm

Orion

Pillar Security

Quilr

Rad Security

Rig Security

RiskHorizon AI

Rocksteady

SaiFlow

Senteon

Shift Security

Swif.ai

Terra Security

Twine Security

Validia.ai

Valkyrie

WitnessAI

To learn more about the AWS CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Accelerator, in collaboration with NVIDIA, visit here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

