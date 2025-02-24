Imizamo Group Ltd: IOC and TCL Announce Long-Term Global TOP Partnership Through to 2032

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a Worldwide Olympic Partnership with global technology company TCL through to 2032. TCL will be the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

TCL products will drive new experiences for fans and athletes, from digital displays at the Olympic and Paralympic to household appliances in the Olympic Village. Through this new partnership, the organisations will also work together to bring the magic to the Olympic and Paralympic to billions of fans around the world through innovative marketing campaigns. TCL will play an important role as the IOC progresses its Olympic AI Agenda - including supporting fan and athlete experiences on site and at home. TCL will also support the "Athlete Moments" initiative at the Olympic Games, which allows athletes to connect with loved ones around the world immediately after their competition.

As a result of the agreement, the IOC will redistribute the revenue it receives to provide financial support to sports organisations around the world, including every National Olympic Committee and their athletes, plus the Organising Committees for the Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games until 2032.

At an announcement ceremony held in Beijing, China, in the iconic "Water Cube" (Beijing 2008) / "Ice Cube" (Beijing 2022) venue, IOC President Thomas Bach said: "The IOC is excited to announce its new partnership with TCL, a world leader in the television and household goods industries. TCL has a long history of supporting sport around the world and is now taking its ambition to inspire greatness to new heights, as the Olympic Games are the greatest, most inspirational global sporting stage."

Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, said: "We are honoured to become a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner. As a leading global technology brand, TCL has always striven to 'Inspire Greatness', which aligns with the Olympic spirit. The Olympic Games inspire billions of people around the world, and through this partnership TCL's diverse innovations will empower the Olympic Games and deliver exceptional experiences to a global audience. TCL will continue to fulfil its corporate social responsibility, support the Olympic sustainable development goals and create a better future."

TCL has supported sports around the world for decades through multiple partnerships. At the Olympic and Paralympic, TCL will enable new visual and lifestyle experiences by providing a range of intelligent innovations, including smart displays, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, door locks, audio systems, projectors and TCL RayNeo smart glasses.

Founded in 1981, TCL is committed to "Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology", dedicated to empowering a smart, healthy lifestyle by enabling next-generation intelligent experiences. With 46 R&D centres and 38 manufacturing bases around the world, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive technology brand.

Jirí Kejval, Chair of the IOC Revenues and Commercial Partnerships Commission, said: "TCL is a global leader in its industry and is one of the world's fastest growing brands. The TOP Programme continues to offer the world's leading brands and marketeers an unparalleled marketing platform built on the global reach and values of the Olympic Games. Testament to this is today's announcement, as we bring TCL to the family of TOP Partners."

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world. About TCL After more than 40 years of transformation, innovation and progress, TCL Industries and TCL Technology are now focusing on three core industries: consumer electronics, display technology and clean energy.TCL is one of the top TV brands and has achieved consistent growth globally. In 2024, TCL's TV shipments reached a record 29 million units in global market, an increase of 14.8 per cent over 2023. Furthermore, its Mini LED TV global shipments surged by 194.5 per cent year on year. And in North America, Europe and emerging markets, TCL has gained significant market share due to increased sales of its large-sized and high-end TVs. Other TCL consumer electronics products, such as air conditioners and RayNeo's smart glasses, are also leading global markets with their innovative features. In 2024, the display arm of TCL - TCL CSOT ranked second globally in TV panel market share. Its application of Polymer Stabilised Vertical Alignment technology and Fringe Field Switch technology were pivotal in enhancing visual experiences for viewers.

