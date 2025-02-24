Founder & CEO, Joel Geddis, Recognizes Their Achievements and Shares the Transformative Role of AI in Client Acquisition to Houston's Legal Champions

ReferU.AI , the leading legal marketing-technology innovator hosted a celebratory event on February 20th, 2025, at Morton's The Steakhouse to recognize Houston's top criminal defense attorneys previously spotlighted in the company's " Top Ten Criminal Defense Attorneys Near You in Houston, 2025 " series as featured in the Associated Press , Yahoo! Finance , Morningstar , and MarketWatch/The Wall Street Journal .

Jim Butler of the Butler Law Firm, One of Houston's Top Criminal Defense Attorneys

Some of the distinguished guests were renowned criminal defense attorneys Armen Merjanian , Jim Butler , JL Carpenter , David Smith , Mekisha Jane Walker (former ADA, Felony Prosecutor, and Chief Prosecutor for Harris County), Brianne Boiarsky of Tyler Flood & Associates , and former Harris County ADA Jill Lansden .

A Toast to Exceptional Advocacy

Joel Geddis, Founder & CEO of ReferU.AI , cheered the honored legal professionals, applauding their dedication to justice and the transformative potential of AI-driven client engagement.

"Recognition like this isn't just about celebrating individual success; it's about making sure the right people-the best advocates-are seen, known, and accessible to those who need them most,"Geddis remarked.

Insights on AI's Growing Role

Continuing his speech, Geddis shared how ReferU.AI 's technology is evolving the way clients connect with the right attorney, citing advancements in case-specific matching powered by machine learning, artificial intelligence, and analysis of court records. He emphasized that a key goal of the platform is to help both clients and attorneys reduce inefficiencies-creating a better, more transparent experience for all.

Candid Perspectives from Houston's Finest

The evening featured these quotes from special guest speakers:

• Armen "Hammer" Merjanian : "I am not the best attorney in Houston-but I am the best attorney for the client in front of me."

• Jim Butler : "The most important person in my life is my client."

• JL Carpenter : "My platform is defending the misunderstood."

In an impromptu series of roundtable talks, Q&A sessions, and friendly debates, attorneys David Smith , Adam Jacob, and Brianne Boiarsky underscored a shared commitment to mutual respect and the importance of the public's trust. Each speaker reiterated that, while achievement is measured in courtroom victories, their success ultimately depends on the faith clients place in them to champion their rights.

Background: The Original Announcement

The honored attorneys were initially recognized in ReferU.AI 's groundbreaking coverage on January 27, 2025, titled " The Top Ten Criminal Defense Attorneys Near You in Houston, 2025. " The list spotlighted lawyers with verifiable track records in Harris County District Courts, showcasing the platform's evidence-based matchmaking. The announcement teased ReferU.AI 's rapid market expansion in Houston.

About ReferU.AI

ReferU.AI was founded in Houston, TX, by serial entrepreneur and tech leader, Joel Geddis. "Our mission is to deliver smarter results, better representation, and the best outcomes," says Joel. As a certified Delaware for Public Benefit C-Corporation, ReferU.AI pledges a portion of its profits to support victims of child abuse and neglect.

