Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company"), a leading agentic AI venture builder, is pleased to provide investors with an update on the progress of its venture partner, Kondor AI (AQSE: KNDR). Kondor, a vision-based AI assistant built specifically for mobile devices, has surpassed 55,000 downloads on the App Store as of September 30, 2024, marking a significant milestone as it prepares to launch its beta version on Google Play in North America.

This achievement highlights Kondor's rapid user adoption and aligns perfectly with Pioneer AI's strategic focus on revenue-generating AI agent solutions that solve real-world challenges across diverse sectors. As part of Pioneer AI's venture partners, Kondor's success demonstrates the strength of the company's venture studio model and its ability to develop and back AI-driven technologies with market demand.

"Kondor AI's rapid growth validates our belief that practical, revenue-generating AI solutions are the future of consumer AI. Their mobile-first, vision-based assistant fits seamlessly into Pioneer AI's broader strategy of developing autonomous AI agents that deliver value today. With Kondor's expansion into Android and a premium subscription offering, we are encouraged about upside ahead for both Kondor and our investors." - Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry Inc.

Strategic Highlights of Kondor AI's Progress:

User Adoption: Surpassing 55,000 downloads post launch demonstrates strong market fit and growing demand for accessible AI-powered mobile applications.

Product Differentiation: Kondor AI's library of 120+ built-in prompts allows users to receive instant, informative responses to everyday questions-from recipe ideas and nutritional insights to fashion tips and DIY advice-simply by uploading or capturing images.

Scalable Revenue Model: The introduction of Kondor Plus , a paid subscription service at $9.99 per month, provides users with unlimited messages, faster AI response times, and early access to beta features, aligning with Pioneer AI's focus on scalable, revenue-generating AI ventures.

Expansion Potential: With a Google Play beta launch on the horizon, Kondor AI is well-positioned to scale its user base significantly, unlocking new revenue opportunities across North America.

Kondor's strong market traction highlights the effectiveness of Pioneer AI's venture studio model, driven through Crowdform, its wholly owned subsidiary. By backing AI solutions that generate revenue and address real-world challenges, Pioneer AI continues to validate its strategy of deploying scalable, autonomous technologies. Kondor's emphasis on consumer accessibility and everyday utility perfectly complements Pioneer AI's broader approach-leveraging its venture studio and technology incubator model to develop and scale revenue-generating Agentic AI solutions at the intersection of AI Agents and DeFi/crypto, powered by the Solana ecosystem.

ABOUT KONDOR AI

Kondor AI is one of the world's first vision-based AI assistants built for mobile devices, allowing users to upload any image and receive insightful and informative responses in an instant. Kondor AI is powered by cutting-edge vision AI technology and is designed to streamline everyday tasks, making them easier and more efficient.

More information on Kondor AI can be found at https://www.kondor.ai/ or download Kondor AI today on the App Store.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company.

By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue-generating AI agent solutions, which are primarily developed within its wholly owned operating subsidiary Crowdform.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

For additional information, visit www.p10neer.ai or www.sedarplus.ca.

